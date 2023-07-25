Genpact Collaborates with Microsoft to Equip Workforce with AI Tools, Fueling Enterprise Innovation

Genpact to leverage Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service technology to enhance speed-to-market of leading-edge solutions that help companies use data and AI's power to drive actionable business insights

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced a collaboration with Microsoft that allows Genpact's global talent to access Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service to enable them to unlock new opportunities to implement generative AI capabilities for clients.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

Genpact has identified various opportunities to leverage large language models (LLMs) to drive enterprise efficiencies in areas such as transition management, global service desk management, infrastructure management, and other areas. Generative AI has the ability to help companies improve employee productivity, and enhance operational efficiency and agility, allowing Genpact's business teams – the domain experts – to develop use cases that solve the many day-to-day challenges enterprises face. Azure's cloud infrastructure coupled with the flexibility of the Azure OpenAI Service will help accelerate these solution developments.

"Generative AI's potential to drive innovation is unprecedented, and by democratizing access to this technology, including Microsoft Azure's powerful AI tools, we continue to foster our culture of innovation, experimentation, and knowledge across our more than 115,000 global workforce," said Vidya Rao, Chief Information Officer at Genpact. "Our continuous learning environment helps clients optimize AI's rapidly evolving landscape, and we're excited to leverage Microsoft's AI tools to revolutionize the way we approach problem-solving."

This relationship with Microsoft builds on Genpact's deep expertise in AI innovation – from decades-long investments in advanced data analytics to strategic AI acquisitions, to leading-edge technology solutions and extensive experience with LLMs across numerous industries, including consumer goods, retail, life sciences, healthcare, hi-tech, and financial services.

"Genpact is an innovator in combining AI and advanced analytics, and we are pleased to collaborate with them to expedite the development of new solutions that empower enterprises to strategically use generative AI for business value," said Sangita Singh, General Manager IT&ITES, Microsoft India. "Microsoft Azure AI, combined with Genpact's industry knowledge, operational expertise, and experience in running processes for Global Fortune companies, will be a powerful combination."

Genpact will support its employees' use of generative AI tools through comprehensive training programs and resources. Genpact also recently established a generative AI practice with a team of data scientists, data engineers, and domain experts focused on the rapid development of generative AI capabilities on the Genpact Cora platform which is already integrated with more than 250 enterprise ecosystems handling more than 20 million transactions a month.

Visit these pages for more information on Genpact's partners and Genpact's generative AI solutions.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations

718-561-9843

siya.belliappa@genpact.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genpact