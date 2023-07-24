Workers Cannabis Vape Wins First Place in 2023 HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup: Michigan People's Choice

LANSING, Mich., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers Cannabis , a leading vape brand in Michigan powered by 305 Farms , is proud to announce their "Unicorn Piss" disposable vape has won First Place at the 2023 HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup: Michigan People's Choice for "Best Adult Use Distillate Vape."

Unicorn Piss is a flavor-infused strain dripping in fruit flavors. A cult favorite in the making, this bold fruit mix leads with a loud tropical aroma of pineapple, mango, and guava, underscored with peach, berry, and citrus and finishes with delicate notes of coconut and brown spice.

HIGH TIMES Magazine, established in 1974, stands as the ultimate authority for cannabis news, culture, and brands, catering to both passionate enthusiasts and industry insiders. With a reputation built on trust, it serves as a reliable resource, offering comprehensive reviews and information on all aspects of the cannabis world. The renowned High Times Cannabis Cup enjoys global recognition as the foremost marijuana competition, solidifying its status within the cannabis community.

"Winning the 'Best AU Distillate Vape' award at the HIGH People's Choice Cannabis Cup is an incredible honor for our team at Workers Cannabis. We are humbled and elated to have our dedication to crafting exceptional vaping experiences acknowledged by industry experts and consumers alike," said Karl Riedel, Chief Marketing Officer of 305 Brands, the sales and marketing team behind Workers Cannabis. "We take a great deal of pride in curating unique vape flavors to appeal to all consumers, with a focus on delivering a quality vaping experience through industry-leading vape technology, based on our extensive history and background in the vaping industry."

Workers Cannabis all-ceramic disposable vaporizers feature premium THC distillate and are available in 6 mouthwatering, fruity flavors, including: Unicorn Piss (2023 Cannabis Cup Winner), Grape Goji OG, Banana Runtz, Watermelon Zkittlez, Strawberry Shortcake, and HIGH-C Orange, and these vapes are sold at 100+ stores throughout Michigan.

For more information on Workers Cannabis visit www.workerscannabis.com .

ABOUT WORKERS CANNABIS

Workers Cannabis is a curated union of high-quality cannabis products from Michigan. Our brand's seal indicates excellence in our products, but most importantly, excellence in the quality of our practices, backed by fair wages and prices. Workers Cannabis products are made FOR THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE in 305 Farms facilities. 305 Farms is the largest single-site indoor cannabis cultivation campus in the state of Michigan, featuring a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus approved to stack up to 40 Class C Cultivation licenses and 2 Processor Licenses (Medical + Adult-Use).

