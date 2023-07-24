GTCR to Acquire Once For All from Warburg Pincus

Investment to accelerate growth behind leading compliance and supply chain management software provider

CHICAGO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Once For All (the "Company"), a leading compliance and supply chain management software provider, from Warburg Pincus. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

www.gtcr.com (PRNewsfoto/GTCR) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Basingstoke, United Kingdom and Paris, France, Once For All is a compliance and supply chain management software platform serving the construction industry primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Once For All serves as a SaaS-based network of over 150,000 construction and facilities management companies, enabling contractors and property owners to manage their supply chain of sub-contractors and ensure compliance with an increasingly complex set of public regulations and private standards. The Company's software suite also includes a two-sided marketplace that connects contractors and property owners with qualified suppliers looking to source new business opportunities.

"We are excited to partner with the Once For All team to continue to build on the success of the business," said Mark Anderson, Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications at GTCR. "Once For All has established itself as a leader in the supply chain and compliance software market, developing products that continue to be adopted across the industry as best-in-class solutions for navigating operational and regulatory complexities. We will look to accelerate the Company's growth and scale through product innovation and the addition of capabilities through M&A. GTCR has a long investment history and experience in vertical software with compliance solutions which we will leverage in helping develop strategies that drive further growth for the business and value for our customers."

Adarsh Sarma and David Reis, Managing Directors at Warburg Pincus, said: "We are proud to have supported Once For All through a transformative growth journey. Under our ownership, the Company pursued a strategy prioritizing technology and product investment, enabling the launch of innovative compliance and business development solutions for the construction industry. A UK-only business when Warburg Pincus invested, Once For All also internationalized during our investment period, bringing its unique product suite to Continental Europe. We would like to thank the management team for their hard work and commitment - they have built a truly world-class business and we wish them and GTCR all the best in the next growth phase."

Jefferies served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins provided legal counsel to GTCR. Arma Partners and William Blair served as financial advisors for Once For All and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor. Management was advised by Jamieson Corporate Finance and Macfarlanes as legal counsel.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $25 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Once For All

Once For All is the European leader in supply chain risk management solutions for the construction industry. We help our customers source and track sales opportunities, manage risk and compliance, and provide tools to increase efficiency in their supply chains. Once For All has over 150,000 customers that use its single codebase SaaS solution to search, find and assess future business relationships based on skills, trades and ESG credentials. As a result, Once For All manages one of the largest proprietary ESG data sets in the world. Once For All has over 400 employees, is the market leader in UK and France and has operations in Belgium and Germany. For more information, please visit www.onceforall.com.

About Warburg Pincus:

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $80 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 250 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $112 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

GTCR

Andrew Johnson

212.835.7042

andrew.johnson@gtcr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GTCR