FDA Roundup: July 21, 2023

The FDA's Complex Innovative Trial Design (CID) Paired Meeting Program is accepting meeting requests for this quarter until September 30, 2023 . The CID Paired Meeting Program is designed to facilitate and advance the use of complex adaptive, Bayesian, and other novel clinical trial designs. Led by FDA statisticians with participation from relevant offices across the agency, the CID Paired Meeting Program provides an opportunity for sponsors to interact with experts from FDA at two meetings designed specifically to discuss their proposed CID. Meeting requests may be submitted on a rolling basis and must be received by the last calendar day of each quarter. For more information about the program and to submit a meeting request, please see the Complex Innovative Trial Design Paired Meeting Program.