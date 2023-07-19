Orium Launches Collection of Masterclasses on Composable.com

Gain insights from experts with real-world experience on some of the most common topics in composable architecture

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Orium, the leading composable commerce specialist in North America, today announced a series of masterclasses on Composable.com. Led by industry experts from commercetools, Elastic Path, Google Cloud, Orium, Vercel, and more, these courses are designed to provide real-world insights on some of the most common topics companies are grappling with in adopting composable architecture.

Leveraging MACH technology principles, a composable architecture promises greater operational efficiency, helps IT lower total infrastructure costs, and provides flexibility and faster time-to-market for customer-facing service applications. These masterclasses will help inform and inspire retail and commerce business leaders and tech practitioners alike with content focused on specific aspects of the journey to successfully transitioning to composable commerce.

The content is structured across three primary tracks—Managing Business Complexity, Structuring a Composable Architecture, and Orchestrating Customer Journeys—but students can dive into any of the content, mixing and matching to suit their needs, as they learn how to create the solutions that work best for their organization.

The initial masterclass offerings include:

Michael Scholz of commercetools and Becky Parisotto of Orium Evaluating the Total Cost of Ownership , led byof commercetools andof Orium

Brian Walker of Bloomreach and Amy Cannon and Tiiu Vaartnou from Orium Omnichannel Personalization: From In-store to Online and Everything In-Between , led byof Bloomreach andandfrom Orium

Progressive Web Applications and Deploying High-Performance Headless Commerce Frontends, led by Alex Hawley of Vercel and Nik Shenoy of Orium

The "Multi" Problem in Omnichannel Commerce, led by Julie Mall of Elastic Path and Thomas Mulreid of Orium

More courses will be added monthly, and students can register in advance to be notified when the courses go live, or view the pre-recorded videos anytime post-launch. Each masterclass is 20-40 minutes long and students are welcome to take as many courses as they like free of charge.

"Right now, companies are looking to optimize and improve operational excellence, and composable architectures are ideal for achieving the agility and flexibility needed to realize those gains," said Jason Cottrell, founder and CEO of Orium. "To help accelerate the transition to composable, we've partnered with some of the top experts across the industry with direct experience and insight to dig in deeper on some of the most common topics of concern when it comes to moving to a composable architecture. We'll give you the information you need to successfully navigate the transition and take your business to the next level."

About Orium

Orium, a certified B Corp, is North America's leading composable commerce consultancy and system integrator. With over a decade of experience in digital programs, the company helps ambitious commerce and retail brands execute, innovate, and transform more quickly, enabling them to deliver engaging customer experiences and scale their brands across channels. Orium brings deep capabilities in data-driven design, AI implementation, and personalization through strong partnerships with technology leaders as a member of the MACH Alliance. More information can be found at www.orium.com.

