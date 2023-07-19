MGM RESORTS RECOGNIZED AS BEST COMPANY FOR DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been named one of the Best Companies for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in 2023 by Black Enterprise, a leading media company dedicated to Black business and economic empowerment. This distinction highlights MGM Resorts' dedication to creating an inclusive workplace that values diversity and provides equitable opportunities for its employees.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

MGM Resorts is among 60 other organizations and the sole gaming company featured on this year's list. The businesses selected have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating dynamic workforces, diverse corporate governance, expansive supply chains and inclusive management.

"MGM Resorts is honored to receive this recognition by Black Enterprise, which serves as a testament to our ongoing efforts in fostering an inclusive environment that encourages innovation, embraces diverse perspectives and champions equality for all," says Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts. "As a leader in our community, we strive to create a positive impact by addressing social and economic disparities to drive sustainable change."

MGM Resorts' commitment to DEI is reflected in its comprehensive initiatives and programs. This includes actively recruiting and investing in a diverse workforce, maintaining a robust supplier diversity program, its expansive Employee Network Groups and engaging diverse communities through philanthropic efforts, education programs and partnerships with local organizations.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

