Club Med, the Pioneer of the All-Inclusive Concept, Announces New Japan Ski Resort, Major Resort Renovations and Enhanced Teens Programming to North American Properties

Club Med, the Pioneer of the All-Inclusive Concept, Announces New Japan Ski Resort, Major Resort Renovations and Enhanced Teens Programming to North American Properties

MIAMI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, announced today a variety of new developments launching over the next year, including a new ski resort in Japan, completion of renovations in the brand's North American family flagship resort, Club Med Punta Cana, refresh of the brand's unique Martinique resort, Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, and enhancements to the teens programming.

Club Med Logo (PRNewsfoto/Club Med) (PRNewswire)

As Club Med continues to move forward with its ambitious development plans worldwide, the brand plans to expand its portfolio with three to five openings or renovations per year, including a U.S. mountain resort targeted to open in 2-3 years, as well as a new resort in the Caribbean in the near future.

New Ski Resort: Club Med Kiroro Grand

Club Med will debut its newest Japan ski resort, Club Med Kiroro Grand, this December further establishing the brand as the leading all-inclusive pioneer with 20 mountain resorts throughout the Alps, Canada and Asia. Located in Hokkaido, the internationally renowned ski destination of Japan, this untouched mountain features white powder snow and unique ski trails that guests travel from all over the world to experience. The resort will attract families, active couples and avid skiiers to discover an elevated mountain vacation featuring spring skiing until May (with 160 days of winter) along with night and off-piste skiing with new trails. In addition to the skiing and other winter sports, guests can learn more about the culture and traditions of the region through day trips to Otaru, a costal town of Sapporo known for its glasswork and Sake and beer distilleries. Learn about the native Ainu heritage of Hokkaido by visiting their local shops that house beautiful handcrafted wood carvings and embroidered clothing. Club Med Kiroro Grand is a destination for travelers to ski impeccable trails and immerse themselves in the rich cultures and activities of the Kiroro region.

Inspired by the dreamlike scenery of Kiroro's natural landscape, Club Med Kiroro Grand is designed with a distinctive enchanted forest theme, encapsulated from the reception to the 266 guest rooms depicting natural finishes and rich, traditional Japanese influences throughout. Upon arrival, guests will be drawn into the signature mountain charm bringing the great outdoors inside. The resort is situated in an unspoiled ski domain with 23 courses for all levels and off-piste ski slopes across the Asari and Nagamine mountains. Included in the stay, travelers will enjoy unlimited ski-in and ski-out access to a pristine domain, lift passes, group ski and snowboard lessons tailored to all ages and skill levels. Guests seeking active experiences outside of traditional skiing and snowboarding can choose from a plethora of activities at the resort like yoga, cardio training, digital darts and more. The resort also caters to families and children with dedicated Children's Clubs for kids ages 2-17.

After spending the day on the mountain, enjoy apres-ski activities like the brand's first traditional Japanese onsen featuring a dedicated wellness lounge with a sauna and a hot stone room or indulge in the resort's Japanese-inspired restaurants, the Club Med Spa, indoor swimming pool and all-day entertainment. Additionally, Club Med Kiroro Grand is a 3-minute gondola ride from its sister resort Club Med Kiroro Peak and will be the brand's sole mountain destination in Asia.

For images of the property, please visit this link.

Newly Renovated Flagship Resort: Club Med Punta Cana

Aligned with Club Med's mission of consistent growth, the pioneering brand has unveiled all-new renovations and extensions at flagship resort, Club Med Punta Cana:

Refreshed Restaurant & Dining Experience: The resort's main restaurant, Hispaniola, has transformed into an Caribbean beach bistro drawing inspiration from Punta Cana's vibrant art, music, and culture. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a tropical, open-air dining area with Dominican-inspired décor, bright colored elements and trendy and modern light fixtures complemented by the backdrop of the ocean. The avant-garde dining concept boasts an expansive range of global fare featuring fresh local produce, international cuisine and Club Med's famed French savoir-faire that will take guests on a true gastronomic journey. Enjoy the restaurant's grill station featuring savory and smoky grilled fish and vegetables, tender roasted meats from the churrascaria, and fresh seafood from the raw bar. The restaurant also features a wide selection of cheeses, freshly baked breads and pastries. For the kids, the restaurant offers a variety of well-balanced options for all palates. To round out the meal, guests are invited to indulge in the extensive wine and beverage selections from the wine cellar and bar. The all-day restaurant offers interactive show cooking and an evolving atmosphere filled with live music and festive entertainment. The resort's main restaurant, Hispaniola, has transformed into an award-winning design that resembles abeach bistro drawing inspiration fromvibrant art, music, and culture. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a tropical, open-air dining area with Dominican-inspired décor, bright colored elements and trendy and modern light fixtures complemented by the backdrop of the ocean. The avant-garde dining concept boasts an expansive range of global fare featuring fresh local produce, international cuisine and Club Med's famed French savoir-faire that will take guests on a true gastronomic journey. Enjoy the restaurant's grill station featuring savory and smoky grilled fish and vegetables, tender roasted meats from the churrascaria, and fresh seafood from the raw bar. The restaurant also features a wide selection of cheeses, freshly baked breads and pastries. For the kids, the restaurant offers a variety of well-balanced options for all palates. To round out the meal, guests are invited to indulge in the extensive wine and beverage selections from the wine cellar and bar. The all-day restaurant offers interactive show cooking and an evolving atmosphere filled with live music and festive entertainment.

New + Renovated Family Rooms: Influenced by the modern Caribbean and playful design throughout the resort, Club Med Punta Cana now boasts 90 newly renovated family rooms as well as 48 brand-new Family Superior rooms and 36 Family Deluxe rooms. Designed with families in mind, each room features two bedrooms – one for adults, one for children – and is centrally located near the heart of the resort and its family-friendly amenities. Modern design is combined with décor that reflects the region's natural elements, which guests can view from fully furnished balconies or the open-concept bathrooms with large rain showers, drawing inspiration from the brand's Zen Oasis concept that focuses on wellbeing and relaxation. The new rooms encapsulate the vivacious Caribbean paradise drawing from the island's vivid greenery, bright pink hues of flamingos and the shades of the shimmering turquoise waters.

A New Destination Wedding Venue: As demand for destination weddings continues to flourish, the resort has a new on-site wedding venue in partnership with the renowned Grupo Bisutti , Brazil -based wedding planner professionals that specialize in destination weddings. As demand for destination weddings continues to flourish, the resort has a new on-site wedding venue in partnership with the renowned-based wedding planner professionals that specialize in destination weddings. Grupo Bisutti Club Med Punta Cana hosts up to 250 guests and features a 3,982 sq-ft covered outdoor terrace ideal for tropical cocktail hours, receptions, and ceremonies.

Beauty Salon: To enhance the current wellness spa experiences, Club Med Punta Cana now offers guests a fully renovated beauty salon located at the entrance of the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE. The salon will feature a full beauty treatment menu to complement any wellness or weddings needs onsite.

For new renderings and images, please visit this link.

Club Med Buccaneer's Creek: Renovations + New Design Concepts

Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, situated in the heart of the vibrant French Caribbean, will be undergoing extensive renovations to refresh its rooms, reception area, main restaurant, and bar slated to debut the first phase by the end of 2023 and will consist of:

Refreshed Accommodations: 139 existing rooms will undergo a complete refresh with all new modern furniture and decorative elements including new fabrics, curtains, and decorative lighting as well as a full refurbishment of the bathrooms with new hardware, finishings, and light fixtures.

New Welcome Area & Reception: The reception area, which is the welcome center for all guests, will be undergoing a complete transformation into a spacious lounge area with green, teal and yellow tropical décor, wood furnishings and furniture that will transport guests to a tropical oasis upon arrival.

Enhanced Dining Concepts: The main restaurant, Pays Mélés , will be redesigned into a new open-air layout with refreshed furniture, lighting, decorative pieces, and two private dining rooms overlooking the ocean. In addition to the main restaurant, the resort's main bar, The Madou , will include a new outdoor terrace area as well as furnishings throughout the space to create a full seaside ambiance.

Endless Adventure: In addition to the renovations, guests can still expect the same outdoor adventures making it the ideal destination for watersport enthusiasts with included activities like paddleboarding, waterskiing, kayaking, and windsurfing. Also, enjoy destination experiences like a tropical getaway in an off-road vehicle to explore Martinique's rainforests and the banana and sugarcane plantations.

For renderings, please visit this link.

Newly Enhanced Teens Programming

In 1967, Club Med founded their first Children's Club – the Mini Club Med for children ages 4-10. To continue its pioneering spirit to cater to families and foster kids' growth and empowerment of all ages, Club Med has enhanced its current teens programming with: Club Med Teens (11-13 year olds) and Club Med Chill Pass (14-17 year olds) to offer more engaging, age appropriate activities. Teens can participate in new-and-improved group games, workshops and themed nights that combine creativity with fun, with activities including:

Teens Show: A modern approach to a talent show, the Teens show will feature trendy dances, glow makeup with LED lighting and screens.

Big Splash: A giant inflatable water course will challenge teens to have fun in the water through a timed race to the finish line.

Sports Under the Stars: A variety of sports including glow volleyball will be held in the evening featuring light nets, music and snacks – a whole new exciting way to exercise.

Chill Pass Fest: An exclusive teens pool party to meet new friends, enjoy time under the sun and chill with music.

The teens programming has launched at select resorts worldwide and is available currently at N. America resorts including Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Cancún and Club Med Ixtapa Pacific and will be deployed at all Club Med resorts by 2024.

For images, please visit this link.

Pioneering Sustainable Tourism

Club Med continues its efforts dedicated to responsible tourism and corporate social responsibility initiatives. To expand on the brands "Happy to Care" program, Club Med's N. American resorts have developed weekly programming to involve both clients and guests on continuing their efforts. Weekly initiatives are organized including:

Seasonal Beach Cleanups: Club Med Columbus & Club Med Turkoise participate in seasonal beach cleanups to help keep the resort and environment clean and debris free.

Turtle Protection Program: Dedicated turtle release programs at Club Med Ixtapa Pacific has been developed to ensure proper monitoring and protection of baby turtles. At Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, the resort supports the local government with the launch of the first Turtle Protection and Monitoring Program with plans to develop turtle releases within the resort for the guests.

Beehive Harvest and Local Sourcing: Club Med Québec partnered with Hydromel to create a beehive growth initiative to grow and harvest honey for use in local dishes and drinks in the resort.

Mini Sea Camp: Club Med Columbus teamed up with Only Blue Diving to organize a mini snorkeling camp for teens of San Salvador to raise awareness of coral reef preservation and education of marine ecosystems.

ABOUT CLUB MED

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, operating nearly 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Club Med Media Contacts

Sydney Dixon

Public Relations & Partnerships Manager

sydney.dixon@clubmed.com

QUINN PR

clubmed@quinn.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Club Med