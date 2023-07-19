Babbit Bodner Named Public Relations Agency of Record for The Honey Baked Ham Company®

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babbit Bodner was named PR agency of record for The Honey Baked Ham Company®, marking a milestone for both companies. Babbit Bodner, a leading communications consultancy, will provide strategic communications services to help HoneyBaked® continue to succeed during the holidays while expanding its reach to new customer groups and building awareness of its everyday offerings.

Babbit Bodner's "scrappy strategic" approach will include designing dynamic communication programs that blend earned media relations, influencer engagement, and strategic partnerships. These efforts will operate on an always-on basis, creating meaningful connections with HoneyBaked's customers year-round.

Previously, HoneyBaked worked with Edelman as its PR agency of record and had a tenured and valued relationship with the team and the agency.

"HoneyBaked is entering a new phase of growth and transformation while staying true to our legacy of distinctive and premium offerings," said Tripp McLaughlin, Chief Marketing Officer of The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We are excited about Babbit Bodner because of their ability to think outside the box and deliver results that exceed expectations. We are confident this partnership will enable us to create unforgettable experiences that deepen our customers' connection to our brand."

With a history of working with game-changing brands, Babbit Bodner is poised to help HoneyBaked accelerate its evolution. "We are thrilled to partner with a brand that has captured the hearts and palates of generations," said Jennifer Bodner, founder and CEO of Babbit Bodner. "Whether it's Thanksgiving, Mother's Day or for any day of the week, we want customers to be thinking about HoneyBaked."

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®

For more than 60 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

About Babbit Bodner

Babbit Bodner is a communications consultancy that helps gazelle brands—companies in high-growth mode—leap towards their future successes. With a client roster across multiple industries, the team has been able to move the needle and affect the bottom line for companies due to their deep-rooted relationships with key stakeholders including journalists, community organizers, business leaders and influencers. Their "scrappy strategic" approach differentiates the agency in both style and results. Babbit Bodner provides extensive offerings in public relations, thought leadership, social media, influencer marketing and creative strategy and messaging services. For more information visit www.babbitbodner.com.

