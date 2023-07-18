SUMMIT HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. PROMOTES ELIZABETH PAGLIARINI TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND SHARYN GRANT TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.'s ("Summit") Board of Directors announced that effective July 15, 2023, Elizabeth Pagliarini has been promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer and Sharyn Grant was promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Pagliarini has been Chief Financial Officer of Summit since September 2014 and added the title of Chief Operating Officer in August 2019. She is an innovative, strategic and visionary leader who brings a breadth of experience and wealth of knowledge to the office of the CEO.

Ms. Grant, who is a Certified Public Accountant, has held the position of Controller since she joined Summit in January 2015. She is an accomplished professional who has made significant contributions to Summit during her nine-year tenure.

According to Steve Roush, Summit's Chairman of the Board, "Over many years with Summit, both Liz and Sharyn have consistently performed at exceptionally high levels. Summit is confident that, collectively and individually, they will provide significant contributions to Summit's growth and productivity."

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is focused on investing in seniors housing and care real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 53 facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

