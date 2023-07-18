NetSuite Empowers Customers with Guided Learning

Embedded learning helps all NetSuite users leverage the power of the suite with training resources designed to accelerate adoption and enhance skills

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help customers maximize the value of the suite and accelerate adoption, Oracle NetSuite today announced NetSuite Guided Learning. NetSuite Guided Learning provides step-by-step guidance embedded in NetSuite to help educate users about system functionality and features. Available to all NetSuite licensed customers at no additional cost, the contextual learning guides help businesses leverage the full capabilities of the suite and reduce time spent on training.

"To fully maximize software investments and adapt to evolving needs, businesses must provide employees continuous learning opportunities. This requires expert training resources and support that is accessible, convenient, and comprehensible – all of which may not be available in-house," said David Rodman, senior vice president of customer success, Oracle NetSuite. "NetSuite remains committed to expanding continuous learning support for our customers to help run their businesses better. Whether onboarding new users or adopting more features, NetSuite Guided Learning offers customers immediate access to resources that allow employees to build their skills."

NetSuite Guided Learning includes the following guides:

Role-based guides: These introductory guides offer role-specific resources to help users learn about their dashboard and available tabs. For example, a user with a sales team role can learn more about where to find the latest information on leads and activities.

Key task guides: These interactive guides showcase key NetSuite features that help users maximize productivity and efficiency. For example, a user can find help for how to personalize a dashboard or create shortcuts in NetSuite.

Additional learning and support resources can be accessed from any guide:

NetSuite MyLearn : A digital learning platform with access to personalized learning paths, on-demand modules, live interactive webinar trainings, and practice environments.

SuiteAnswers : A comprehensive knowledge center with searchable access to support articles, help topics and training videos.

NetSuite Support Community : A global, online forum that allows customers, partners, and developers to ask questions, get information on updates, and make new connections in the NetSuite community.

Guided Learning is planned to be available in 27 languages to all NetSuite customers within the next year. For more information visit: https://www.netsuite.com/portal/services/training/suite-training/netsuite-guided-learning.shtml.

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 36,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

