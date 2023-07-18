The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Unveil Sweet and Savory New Variety: SPAM® Maple Flavored

New variation marks first permanent addition to SPAM® flavor lineup since 2015

AUSTIN, Minn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the SPAM® brand are today announcing the introduction of SPAM® maple flavored, bringing the brand's family of varieties to 11 flavors. With its delicious combination of sweet and savory, SPAM® maple flavored ushers in a unique and mouthwatering addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts.

SPAM® maple flavored is the first permanent addition to the SPAM® flavor lineup since 2015, and the 11th overall. (PRNewswire)

The makers of the SPAM® brand created the new maple-flavored variety following an outpouring of fan-developed maple recipes and consumer insights and feedback. The variety unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of SPAM® classic, giving fans a delicious and complementary addition to any meal.

"For 86 years, the SPAM® brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback," said Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the SPAM® brand. "When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM® maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can't wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond."

SPAM® maple flavored can help kick up almost any recipe, like the SPAM® maple flavored waffle breakfast sandwich, available below:

Ingredients:

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM ® maple flavored, cut into eight slices

4 fried eggs

8 small frozen Belgian waffles, toasted

Maple syrup, if desired

Directions: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook slices of SPAM® maple flavored for 3 to 5 minutes, or until browned. Assemble sandwiches by dividing eggs among four waffles. Layer each with two SPAM® maple-flavored slices and top with remaining waffles. Serve with maple syrup, if desired, and enjoy!

SPAM® maple flavored breakfast burritos are another enticing breakfast option, and the enjoyment of SPAM® maple flavored doesn't have to end with the first meal of the day. This fully cooked and shelf-stable product can be used for any occasion at any time, as evidenced by other inspired recipes like SPAM® maple flavored poutine and SPAM® maple flavored cowboy beans.

As SPAM® maple flavored continues to rollout nationwide, visit SPAM.com, Amazon.com or Walmart.com to order online, or find the new flavor variety at a grocery retailer near you. For additional inspiration on how to best prepare and serve SPAM® maple flavored, visit spam.com/varieties/spam-maple.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

media@hormel.com

With its delicious combination of sweet and savory, SPAM® maple flavored ushers in a unique and mouthwatering addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts. (PRNewswire)

SPAM Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation