ChenMed Celebrates Numerous Awards as a Top Workplace

MIAMI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of personalized, VIP, transformative primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors, has received numerous regional awards as a top workplace because its culture of love, accountability and passion continues to inspire and motivate its employees. This is the second straight year ChenMed has received many of these workplace honors.

"ChenMed's culture is the driving force behind opportunities our employees have to learn, lead, grow, and excel, while receiving compensation and professional development that make this a wonderful place to work," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed. "We are honored to win these awards. They inspire us to do even more for our employees and the older patients we serve."

The employee engagement technology company, Energage LLC, administered the prestigious awards competition in partnership with media organizations across the country. Energage oversees a confidential, anonymous survey of employees and measures various workplace culture themes and employee engagement criteria.

Chosen from among thousands of entrants in each city, the Top Workplace Awards won by ChenMed in the second quarter of 2023 were:

Columbus Top Workplaces Award 2023 – chosen by Columbus CEO

South Florida Top Workplaces Award 2023 – chosen by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Richmond Top Workplaces Award 2023 – chosen by the Richmond Times-Dispatch

Cincinnati Top Workplaces Award 2023 – chosen by the Cincinnati Enquirer

New Orleans Top Workplaces Award 2023 – chosen by the New Orleans Times -Picayune

Cleveland Top Workplaces Award 2023 – chosen by the Cleveland Plain Dealer

St. Louis Top Workplaces Award 2023 – chosen by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ChenMed's staff reflects the many diverse communities it serves across Florida, the southern U.S., and throughout the Midwest region. This physician-led company boasts a highly skilled workforce that includes a majority of female clinicians and medical center directors. In addition to supporting social and racial equity, ChenMed embraces its employees' backgrounds and cultures by actively observing Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Asian-American Pacific Islander Month, Women's History Month, and Juneteenth.

The company also features a robust slate of programming for its employee resource groups (ERGs). Currently, the selection of ERGs that employees can join include AWARE2 (All Working Together to Achieve Racial Equity and Equality); CHARISMA (ChenMed Healthcare Allies Respecting Individuality & Sexuality of Members & Associates); WIN (Women Inspire Network); and VET (Veteran Engagement Team). Employees are encouraged to submit ideas for additional groups that meet their interests and backgrounds.

About ChenMed:

ChenMed is a privately owned medical, technology and management company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named one of Fortune's 2020 "Change the World" companies, twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center and IntuneHealth®. Its leading value-based, healthcare technology organization, Curity™, was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by ComputerWorld. See ChenMed's 2022 Impact Report.

About Energage:

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of cultural research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

