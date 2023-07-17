Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation officials express condolences on the Passing of Jill Stewart

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, along with members of the Ministry's Senior Executive Management Team and Bahamas family of Tourism Partners, are deeply saddened to learn of the passing on Friday past of Jill Stewart, wife of Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper said, "We convey our deepest condolences to Mr. Adam Stewart, the couple's three children, immediate family and extended Jamaican and Bahamian families as they mourn the loss of a wife, mother, relative and friend who exemplified so many noble qualities."

Jill Stewart was born in The Bahamas and in 2005 moved to Jamaica where she made her home alongside her beloved husband Adam Stewart. The couple met in their teens in boarding school in Boca Raton. Mrs. Stewart's twin passion for running and youth development led her to throw her ardent support behind the development of Montego Bay's first 10K/5K run and walk for education, the MoBay City Run. Mrs. Stewart was a devoted wife and mother.

Jill Stewart was diagnosed with cancer just over a year ago. She made the brave decision to chronicle her journey with cancer on social media for the benefit of others who struggle with terminal illness. Day after day, through her uplifting posts on Instagram, the public witnessed the face of a woman who valiantly confronted the fight against cancer. Mrs. Stewart passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, 14 July, surrounded by family and friends.

Latia Duncombe, Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation also expressed her sentiments on the passing of Jill Stewart: "Our hearts go out to Mr. Adam Stewart and his family. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. In going public with her year-long struggle with cancer, Mrs. Stewart gave a gift to the world. She demonstrated to us all how to confront adversity with courage, tenacity and grace."

