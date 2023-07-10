Quark Expeditions Announces Sizzling Summer Specials--Up to 30% Off, Plus Solo Deals!

SEATTLE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, announces hot summer promotions for polar explorers—up to 30% discounts on Arctic and Antarctic expeditions, plus new solo traveler deals.

Sizzling Summer Specials (PRNewswire)

"For those that act fast, this is an incredible opportunity to explore for less with the best team in the polar regions," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice President of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "And for our solo travelers, removing single supplements in Antarctica makes our extraordinary adventures even more enticing."

For a limited time, guests can book at up to a 30% discount across any sailing season: Arctic escapes this summer, Antarctic expeditions next winter, and all itineraries in 2024 or 2025. Solo travelers on select Antarctica voyages—including the legendary Emperor Penguin Quest to Snow Hill—can save up to $20,000 by booking now with no single-occupancy premium.

Together with these summer specials, regular offers are always available—an additional 5% discount for guests combining back-to-back voyages, an immediate 10% off when paying in full at time of booking and, for all repeat explorers with the company, a further 5% discount for life as a member of the Shackleton Club.

To learn more and book the adventure of a lifetime, visit the Quark Expeditions website's Featured Deals page .

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

