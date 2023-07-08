Exchange Offer for U.S. Dollar-Denominated Notes: Correction of Manifest Error

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 6, 2023, the Republic of Chile (" Chile ") published a press release announcing pricing terms for its U.S. Dollar-denominated offer to exchange its 3.125% Notes due 2025 (the " 2025 Notes "), among other series of Eligible Notes, for 2036 Notes or 2054 Notes (such press release, the " Pricing Press Release " and such invitation to exchange, the " USD Invitation "). In addition, on July 7, 2023, Chile published a press release announcing the results of such exchange offer, including the amount of 2036 Notes and 2054 Notes to be issued as a result of the USD Invitation (the " Results Press Release "). Chile is publishing this press release to (i) correct a manifest error in the pricing terms of the 2025 Notes included in the Pricing Press Release and (ii) amend the resulting amount of 2036 Notes and 2054 Notes to be issued in the USD Invitation, as published in the Results Press Release. Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the prospectus supplement relating to the USD Invitation filed by Chile with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27, 2023 (the " Prospectus Supplement ").

Except as expressly amended hereby to the extent specifically provided herein, all terms of the USD Invitation contemplated in the Prospectus Supplement, the Pricing Press Release and Results Press Release and all other disclosures set forth in such documents remain unchanged and are hereby expressly incorporated into this press release.

The Pricing Press Release is hereby amended to correct a manifest error in the Exchange Ratio applicable to the 2025 Notes. The table below sets for the corrected Exchange Ratio for the 2025 Notes, based on Chile's determination of the Eligible Notes Applicable Yield and the New Notes Applicable Yield applicable to such series.

2025 Notes in Exchange for 2036 Notes

Eligible Notes

Reference Treasury Spotted Reference

UST Yield* Eligible Notes Spread

(in basis points) Eligible Notes

Applicable Yield Exchange

Price** Eligible Notes

Present Value*** Exchange

Ratio**** 4.250% due 5/31/2025 5.152 % + 0 5.152 % $ 967.21 $ 976.32 1.004217

2025 Notes in Exchange for 2054 Notes

Eligible Notes

Reference Treasury Spotted Reference

UST Yield* Eligible Notes Spread

(in basis points) Eligible Notes

Applicable Yield Exchange

Price** Eligible Notes

Present Value*** Exchange

Ratio**** 4.250% due 05/31/2025 5.152 % + 0 5.152 % $ 967.21 $ 976.32 0.996458

_____________ *Spotted at or around 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on July 6, 2023. **Exclusive of accrued interest.

***Inclusive of accrued interest.

****The ratio of the Eligible Notes Present Value to the New Notes Present Value.

The Results Press Release is hereby amended to correct the aggregate principal amount of 2036 Notes and 2054 Notes to be issued in exchange for all USD Eligible Notes pursuant to the USD Invitation. As corrected, the aggregate principal amount of 2036 Notes to be issued in exchange for all USD Eligible Notes pursuant to the USD Invitation is US$499,852,623, and the aggregate principal amount of 2054 Notes to be issued in exchange for all USD Eligible Notes pursuant to the USD Invitation is US$381,658,578.

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers to exchange or tender any securities. Any offer was made solely by documents prepared in connection with the Invitation. The distribution of materials relating to any offer, and the transactions contemplated by any offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. If materials relating to any offer come into your possession, you are required by Chile to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to any offer does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where such offers or solicitations are not permitted by law.

The Information and Depositary Agent for the Invitation is Global Bondholder Services Corporation. The website for the Invitation is: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/chile/. Any questions concerning the Invitation or requests for copies of the documents may be directed to the Information and Depositary Agent at the contact information provided below.

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, New York 10006

Attn: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 430-3774

Toll free (855) 654-2015

Email: contact@gbsc-usa.com

The Dealer Managers for the USD Invitation are:

Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. 1301 Avenue of the Americas, 8th Floor New York, New York 10019 Email: us.liabilitymanagement@ca-cib.com Phone: +1 (866) 807-6030 Attention: Liability Management HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10018 Toll Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM Collect: +1 (212) 525-5552 Email: liability.management@hsbcib.com Santander US Capital Markets LLC 437 Madison Avenue, 7th Floor New York, New York 10022 Email: USDCMLM@santander.us Phone: +1 (212) 940-1442 Attention: Liability Management Team Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. 250 Vesey St New York, New York 10281 Email: LM@scotiabank.com Phone: +1-833-498-1660 Attention: Liability Management Group

SG Americas Securities, LLC 245 Park Avenue New York, New York 10167 Email: liability.management@sgcib.com Phone: +1 855 851 2108 Attention: Liability Management

Questions regarding the Invitation may also be directed to the Dealer Managers at the above contacts.

View original content:

SOURCE The Republic of Chile