FDA Roundup: July 7, 2023

This week, the FDA, Office of the Chief Scientist, Office of Regulatory Science & Innovation (OCS/ORSI) is pleased to announce several renewal awards and one new award for the Centers of Excellence in Regulatory Science & Innovation (CERSI) Program. The CERSI program was established to foster robust and innovative approaches to advance regulatory science through collaborative interactions with FDA scientific experts. The institutions in the CERSI program promote innovation in regulatory science through cutting-edge scientific research that supports FDA's regulatory science needs and may also provide regulatory science information sharing opportunities, such as lectures, workshops, courses, scholar awards, fellowships, and competitions.The institutions were selected and awarded through a competitive process for a cooperative agreement under RFA-FD-23-004 . Renewal awards were made toandin a partnership with Mayo Clinic, and, in a partnership with. A new award was made to the, in a partnership with. The new Research Triangle CERSI also plans to partner withand, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) on research projects and regulatory science information sharing opportunities. The institutions in the CERSI program received awards up tofor 5 years.