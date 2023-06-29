SWAPA Requests Release from the National Mediation Board

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) filed a request with the National Mediation Board (NMB) to be officially released from mediation.

SWAPA and Southwest have been in negotiations for a new contract for more than three years and in federal mediation since September 2022. SWAPA negotiators have become increasingly frustrated with Southwest's lack of commitment to negotiating in earnest and the pace of productivity during this negotiation cycle.

"If released from mediation, our Pilot group will continue down the path afforded to us through the Railway Labor Act (RLA)," said SWAPA President Casey Murray. "It is an unfortunate situation that we find ourselves in today, however, our pilots have waited long enough for a contract. We can no longer sit by as our fellow aviators are rewarded with industry leading contracts and watch as we bleed qualified new hires to our competitors. We love our airline, and we are willing to do what it takes to get Southwest back to the airline it once was."

In light of this request, our pilots hope that Southwest's negotiators will make a stronger commitment and more meaningful preparations in order to expedite a long-overdue contract that rewards the most productive 737 pilots in the industry.

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 10,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

