Maggiano's Little Italy Celebrates 20 Years of Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Maggiano's Little Italy® marks a memorable milestone, with the kickoff of its 20th Eat-A-Dish campaign in partnership with Make-A-Wish . After raising over $10 million and granting thousands of incredible wishes, the family-friendly Italian-American restaurant seeks to raise the bar even higher in its platinum year.

Now through Wednesday, Aug. 23, Maggiano's will work to raise valuable funds for Make-A-Wish through its limited-time Eat-A-Dish menu, featuring unique chef-crafted offerings. Guests can order hearty Crab Cakes, the Wish Celebration entreé trio including a crab cake, beef tenderloin medallions and lobster tail, the decadent Chocolate Cannoli Cake, or a refreshing Lavender Wish Spritz. For every item ordered, including every glass of Wish Lemonade, $1 will be donated to Make-A-Wish.

"As we look back on our 20 years of working with Make-A-Wish, we are in awe of our guests' involvement in this campaign and how it has helped us support a truly worthy cause," said Steve Provost, president of Maggiano's. "Make-A-Wish's mission of giving hope and life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses across the globe is inspiring and we're thrilled to partner together for another year with our delicious elevated Italian creations."

With the momentous anniversary comes new features to the Eat-A-Dish campaign including a revamped 20th Anniversary Wish Star with a new logo. Maggiano's restaurants across the country will also participate in hosting local families for Wish dinners, providing a welcoming environment for them to eat, relax and spend time with one another. In addition to ordering off the Eat-A-Dish menu, guests who want to support Make-A-Wish can also do so through other avenues including:

Purchasing a new 20th Anniversary Wish Star in-restaurant, where the full donation goes directly to Make-A-Wish.

Ordering a kids meal and 5% of every sold during the campaign goes to Make-A-Wish

Adding a dollar amount to their online order check, with the difference going directly to Make-A-Wish.

maggianos.com/make-a-wish Donating online through Maggiano's online donation page at

For every $5 donation, guests will receive a limited-time souvenir cup.

"It's inspiring to see a company like Maggiano's go above and beyond to support Make-A-Wish year-after-year. Their dedication and creativity in finding ways to raise funds for the organization will allow us to grant wishes that can play an important part in the healing process," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We are honored to have them as a long-time partner, and we're looking forward to another successful year of Eat-A-Dish."

All Eat-A-Dish menu items and the 20th Anniversary Wish Star cards may be purchased in-restaurant, with select menu items available to order online via Maggiano's website , excluding the Wish Celebration entree and Wish Spritz cocktail. Donations can be made through online orders on Maggiano's website or mobile application, or in-restaurant. For more information about Maggiano's and the Eat-A-Dish campaign, please visit maggianos.com/make-a-wish .

