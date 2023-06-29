DOREMUS+CO NAMES SARAH LENT AS PRESIDENT

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Lent has joined Doremus+Co, a global leader in B2B marketing and communications, as President. She fills a role that had previously been handled by Paul Hirsch, who has been elevated to CEO and retains the title of Chief Creative Officer. Lent will partner with Hirsch and the entire leadership team to support the Omnicom agency's mission to help clients navigate complexity and realize the potential of their brand through business-to-business marketing, innovation, strategy, and creative excellence. In addition, she will oversee partnerships within Omnicom and support the expansion of Doremus' offerings in content, social and demand generation – areas of increasing importance and investment to B2B marketers.

Said Hirsch, "Over the past few years, we've doubled down on creative – a recognized driver of B2B growth. This continues to fuel success for us and our clients. Now, with Sarah's deep experience across data, media, and technology, we've added another layer to our offering that extends our approach further across all communication touchpoints, creating better brand experiences and delivering strong bottom-line growth. And isn't that what we all want, inspiring work that sells?"

Lent arrives at Doremus, which is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year, at a time when the rate of growth of B2B brands outpaces that of B2C, according to Enterprise Recalibrated, a special report from Doremus and Interbrand launched as part of "Best Global Brands 2022." Coined everything from the "B2B Marketing Agency Gold Rush" by Forrester to "The Golden Age of B2B Marketing" by Brand Finance in recent months, it marks a critical moment for B2B brands and agencies alike. Doremus+Co is poised to capitalize on this market movement: over the past two years, the agency has launched or relaunched as many as eight brands and is now seeing three times as many new business opportunities as in the past. It was also named a Creative Agency of the Year for two years' running at the ANA Business Marketing NYC Global ACE Awards, a long-standing hallmark of creative excellence in B2B.

Lent's background aligns closely with the growth opportunity in B2B, bringing together expertise in every phase of the multi-stakeholder customer journey and further bolstering the agency's outlook for success. She spent nearly eight years with Interbrand where she worked with large, enterprise B2B brands across continents (US, Europe, Middle East and Africa). In her rise to Executive Director, Lent developed a deep understanding of the power of a brand to catapult growth. With EssenceMediacom, a robust and dynamic programmatic media agency, she became acutely aware of how the right combination of data, technology and channel distribution can continuously drive customer acquisition and market penetration. And as Executive Director at R/GA, a digital innovation and communications agency, she mastered an understanding of the transformational power of a creative idea when applied across multiple digital properties. Throughout, Lent also demonstrated a special knack for fostering collaborative solutions to unlock growth and potential.

"Sarah is a gifted, dynamic and growth-minded leader whose mix of brand, marketing, and innovation experience make her an invaluable addition to Doremus+Co," said Omnicom Advertising Collective CEO, James Fenton, adding, "Her gift for collaboration will prove especially useful as we look to unlock and leverage Doremus' B2B excellence across the Omnicom network."

Commenting on her role, Lent said, "I couldn't be happier to join Doremus+Co as it carves out the next chapter in its storied history. The people are exceptionally intelligent, creatively driven and deeply immersed in B2B marketing. I look forward to fully realizing the promise of Doremus' brand-to-bottom line offering and the value it can untap for our clients."

