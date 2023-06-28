PITTCO COMPLETES EQUITY INVESTMENT IN SHOWOPS, INC.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Direct Investments II, LP, the direct investing arm of Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco"), is pleased to announce its equity investment in ShowOps, Inc. ("ShowOps").

ShowOps, based in Jacksonville, Florida, provides end-to-end operational and administrative tools for the live event industry.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the ShowOps team. Jason's understanding of the space combined with ShowOps' intuitive platform stand to deliver a better experience for everyone in the ecosystem," said Henry Guy, Pittco Chief Investment Officer.

"From our first conversation, the Pittco team has not only sought to understand our business but also to get to know us as individuals. We are humbled by their belief in us and excited to expand our capacity to serve an industry that means so much to us," said Jason Wall, Founder of ShowOps.

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit: http://www.pittcomanagement.com .

Media Contact:

Pittco Management, LLC

Media@pittcomanagement.com

901-685-5455

