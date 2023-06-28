CMRignite Appoints Trish Taylor as Chief Strategy Officer

Taylor's extensive behavior change experience will position the agency for public sector growth

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMRignite, the nation's largest minority-owned cause marketing and social impact agency, announced today that Trish Taylor, PhD has been named its chief strategy officer. This new hire will add expertise to the agency's behavior change portfolio, which has seen exponential growth over the past three years across its public sector clients.

CMRignite, an agency that specializes in campaigns targeting multicultural audiences, represents public sector clients such as: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Women Infant and Children Association; U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Taylor, who holds a doctorate in social and health psychology, is an award-winning communications professional who has led and implemented nationally recognized behavior change campaigns in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Her clients have included: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Centers for Disease Control; National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute; Feeding America; and Zero To Three.

"Trish is a respected behavior change expert, as well as a passionate leader with a proven track record of spearheading large-scale integrated communications campaigns," said David Bowles, president of CMRignite. "As our agency continues to grow, she will play a critical role in increasing our public sector client base, with a focus on behavior change campaigns. We couldn't be more excited to have her join the CMRignite team."

In her role, Taylor will serve on the executive leadership team and lead business development and strategy across all client engagements. Prior to joining CMRignite, Taylor was executive vice president at Weber Shandwick, where she led the health care practice in Washington, D.C.

CMRignite has 60 full-time employees, 75% of whom are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+ and/or people with disabilities. The company recently earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the United States.

In addition, the agency recently earned platinum and gold honors from the Hermes Creative Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), for two if its nationally-recognized behavior change campaigns.

For more information about CMRignite, visit cmrignite.com .

Media Contact:

Dena Vang

dvang@cmrignite.com

(414) 644-0229

Trish Taylor, PhD has been named its chief strategy officer at CMRignite. (PRNewswire)

