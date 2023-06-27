UPPAbaby Founder Among the Winners for the 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year® New England Region

Founder, Bob Monahan was honored among 14 other finalists in Boston early this month

ROCKLAND, Mass., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) honored 14 New England entrepreneurs who are impacting their communities near and far. UPPAbaby Founder, Bob Monahan was among those awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England region. Bob was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. With a win regionally, Bob is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards this fall in California.

UPPAbaby Founder, Bob Monahan (PRNewswire)

"It is truly an honor to be named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England region winner. My vision and mission for the company 17 years ago remains true today. I wanted to provide a premiere customer experience with products that help parents navigate their early years of parenthood. We have come a long way since 2006 from five employees to more than 200 globally, but remained true to our small-town roots and not losing that sense of community that is invaluable to the culture here. We continue to be experts in parenting solutions and will continue to push the limits on how smart we can make them."

The celebrations of Bob's win continued with his appearance on Boston's Fox 25 'Around Town' segment with host, Brittany Everett, to discuss the award, a brief history of UPPAbaby, UPPAbaby's commitment to customer experience and introduced the Bevvy™, the first-of-its-kind stroller cooler. To view the 'Around Town' segment, click here, to learn more visit www.uppababy.com and follow UPPAbaby on LinkedIn (UPPAbaby), Instagram (@uppababy), and Facebook (@UPPAbaby).

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

(PRNewsfoto/UPPAbaby) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UPPAbaby