SKULLCANDY EXTENDS AUDIO OFFERING LAUNCHING ALL-NEW LINE OF PORTABLE WIRELESS SPEAKERS BUILT TO FUEL THE PARTY

Ounce, Kilo and Terrain Wireless Bluetooth Speakers Bring Big Sound, Durable Design, Exceptional Battery Life and More at Accessible Price Points

PARK CITY, Utah, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy today introduced an all-new lineup of powerful wireless speakers. The new Ounce™, Kilo™, Terrain™ Mini, Terrain™ and Terrain™ XL Wireless Bluetooth Speakers bring an array of features including significant battery life, all-weather rugged engineering and ultra-portable design at accessible price points, without compromising supreme sound. The lineup of speakers is now available globally at select retailers and on Skullcandy.com.

"We developed this line of speakers to extend our consumers' experience from listening solo, to gathering with friends," said Justin Regan, Vice Preside of Marketing, Skullcandy. "Purpose built for all-day use, these products last as long as the party, with no limits to how far you can take them."

The adventure-ready powerhouse lineup of speakers is waterproof with an IPX7 rating and hold enough juice to last all night long. Kilo™ features a wireless linking system that allows consumers to sync two Kilo™ speakers to blast music in full stereo. The Terrain™ lineup is the ultimate party-starter, taking this feature to the next level. Users are able to connect up to 99 of any of the three Terrain models together using SKDY Multi-Link™, allowing users to customize and scale the size of their listening experience.

Colorways for all speakers in the lineup include light grey/blue, black/space grey, dark blue/blue blaze and astro dust. Additional details for each speaker include:

Ounce™ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – $29.99 MSRP

Up to 16 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker's sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

Take it Anywhere – Compact and packable design with ballistic nylon strap.

Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming – Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft ( 10m ) long range.

Downward Firing Passive Radiator – Surface resonating passive radiator with contoured foot for maximum bass.

USB-CTM Input Charging – USB-CTM charging provides a reliable, fast charge to your speaker.

Kilo ™ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – $39.99 MSRP

Up to 24 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker's sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

Rugged & Durable – Seamless mesh fabric material and rugged housing ensures speaker's durability for fearless entertainment.

Clip it Anywhere – Included aluminum anodized carabiner along with allows you to attach the speaker's built-in nylon strap easily to your bag or bike.

Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming – Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft ( 10m ) long range.

True Wireless Stereo – Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Kilo ™ speakers to each other wirelessly.

Downward Firing Passive Radiator – Surface resonating passive radiator with contoured foot for maximum bass.

USB-CTM Input Charging – USB-CTM charging provides a reliable, fast charge to your speaker.

Terrain™ Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – $39.99 MSRP

Up to 14 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker's sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

Supreme Sound – Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach.

Connect to Multiple Source Devices – Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button.

True Wireless Stereo – Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly!

SKDY Multi-Link™ – Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers.

Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming – Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft ( 10m ) long range.

Terrain™ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – $59.99 MSRP

Up to 14 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker's sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

Supreme Sound – Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach.

Connect to Multiple Source Devices – Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button.

True Wireless Stereo – Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly!

SKDY Multi-Link™ – Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers.

Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming – Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft ( 10m ) long range.

Terrain™ XL Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – $79.99 MSRP

Up to 18 Hours Battery Life

IPX7 Water Resistant – Fully waterproof design means this Bluetooth speaker is able to withstand full immersion down to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Acoustically transparent waterproof fabric mesh is engineered to maximize the passthrough of high frequency audio waves, keeping the speaker's sound bright and crystal clear. Perfect for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

Supreme Sound – Exceptional sound quality with powerful bass even at home, the park, or on the beach.

Connect to Multiple Source Devices – Connect to two devices at once and easily switch between the audio source with a click of the BT button.

True Wireless Stereo – Create an immersive stereo sound experience by connecting two Terrain™ speakers to each other wirelessly!

SKDY Multi-Link™ – Wirelessly connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers.

Wireless Bluetooth® 5.3 Streaming – Advanced Bluetooth® 5.3 chip, ensures stable transmission up to 33 ft ( 10m ) long range.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in true wireless earbuds1 under $100, on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

1Circana, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Sub Category: Stereo Headphones; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100; Nov. 1, 2021 - Oct. 31, 2022, (12mo) combined.

