Make Epic Outdoor Memories on Florida's Space Coast this Summer

COCOA BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the Space Coast is your one-stop bucket list destination for epic experiences from the surf to the skies. Learn more at VisitSpaceCoast.com.

Brevard Zoo is the only zoo in the country to offer guided kayaking tours around an animal exhibit! (PRNewswire)

Space Coast is your one-stop bucket list destination for epic experiences from the surf to the skies.

Watch a Rocket Launch from the Beach or your RV – Launches continue to become more frequent on the Space Coast, so there's a good chance one may happen during a visit. Head to any stretch of the 72 miles of beach for a one-of-a-kind view or rent an RV spot at Jetty Park at Port Canaveral. Pair it with a brew from the Launches and Lagers trail.

Experience Bioluminescence – The Indian River Lagoon comes to life with this sparkling phenomenon on summer nights. Dinoflagellates light up when disturbed, leaving the wake from boats and paddles shimmering neon blue and green. Experience this magical spectacle firsthand.

See a Sea Turtle Lay her Eggs – The Space Coast is one of the top sea turtle nesting locations in the world, making up 75% of all nests in Florida. Take a turtle walk with a sea turtle conservation non-profit and watch a loggerhead lay her eggs up close!

Kayak at Brevard Zoo – Make time to visit the only zoo in North America with a kayak tour around habitats. See Giraffes, rhinos, and more from this unique view.

Surf like the Champions – Dubbed the East Coast Surfing Capital, the Space Coast is home to some of the greats, including 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater and Olympian Caroline Marks. Take a lesson on the beach or head to the Intracoastal Waterway to try wakesurfing and kitesurfing.

Enjoy a Fisher's Paradise – There are multiple ways to fish on the Space Coast. For salt water, try surf fishing straight from the beach or charter an offshore fishing excursion. Head out on an inshore trip on rivers and canals or Headwaters Lake for freshwater fish.

Take a Bike Ride through Nature – Titusville and Malabar are two of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's 17 Trail Towns and bookend the county. For endurance riders, head to Titusville where three long-distance trails converge: Florida Coast-to-Coast Trail, East Coast Greenway, and the St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop. Looking for mountain biking or BMX trails? Visit the Grapefruit Trails down in Palm Bay. Keep an eye out for the many amazing creatures like scrub jays and gopher tortoises that call the Space Coast home.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast