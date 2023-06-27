Leaders in Higher Education Join Advisory Panel Dedicated to Young Men's Personal Development with MANUAL

New expert guidance will shape resources for MANUAL's members.

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MANUAL, an innovative, digital-first young men's personal development and mental health platform, announced the launch of its "Men's Outcomes in Higher Education Advisory Panel." The group is focused on increasing the retention of young men in college while reducing adverse mental health events, like suicide and overdose. The group is comprised of experienced scholars and thought leaders who will provide invaluable insights and guidance to shape MANUAL's resources and programs to inspire young men to become their best selves.

"We are honored to have an exceptional group of individuals join this Advisory Panel," said Matthew Stefanko, MANUAL's founder and CEO. "Their expertise and passion span the spectrum of higher education and wellness, which aligns perfectly with our mission. We are facing a crisis that impacts millions of young men, the communities, and the people surrounding them – and it even threatens the longevity of higher education institutions. We are excited to continue working to identify evidence-based ways for young men to thrive in every aspect of their lives."

At launch, MANUAL's Advisory Panel will include six members: Dr. Robert Pack, Ph.D., MPH (Executive Vice Provost, East Tennessee State University); Dr. Brandon Joseph (Director of Student Resilience, Western Washington University); Dr. Danny Molock, Ph.D. (Director, Student Life & Development, Morgan State University); Archie Messersmith-Bunting, M.S., MHFA (CEO, Archie Cares); Clint Coulter (Director of Greek Life, Samford University); and Ryan Anderson, MPH, CHES, CHWC (Assistant Director, Health and Wellness Promotion, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis).

"I think it goes without saying that we are looking forward to bringing together some of the best minds in young men's education and wellness through working with MANUAL. Research has shown that the platform is highly effective, and we look forward to continuing to expand its reach and offerings," Clint Coulter said. "This is a tremendous opportunity to positively affect the lives of young men and our broader communities."

Through collaboration with the Advisory Panel, MANUAL aims to enhance its existing content and develop new resources that address the unique challenges young men face today. By providing accessible and evidence-based tools for personal growth and development in the collegiate setting, MANUAL strives to equip young men with healthy behaviors and the knowledge necessary to navigate life's complexities successfully.

This year MANUAL is partnering with a diverse group of academic institutions and organizations across the country to bring these crucial resources to young men on campus, including the University of Mississippi, Morgan State University, Clark Atlanta University, Elmhurst University, UMass Lowell, the University of the Virgin Islands, and MSU-Denver, among many others.

About MANUAL: MANUAL is an online men's personal development and health platform that aims to improve health literacy and well-being for young men. MANUAL addresses various health topics through evidence-based content and engaging resources, including mental health, sexual health, nutrition, fitness, and more. MANUAL's mission is to inspire young men to become the best versions of themselves by empowering them with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their health and lead fulfilling lives, particularly for young men resistant to support. To learn more, visit manual.care .

