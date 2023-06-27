IGT Wins Casino Management System Contract for Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

A variety of IGT systems modules and the IGT ADVANTAGE™ CMS to power iconic Las Vegas casino beginning in Q4 2023

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company reached an agreement with Dreamscape Companies to provide its award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system to the Rio Hotel & Casino starting Q4 of this year. In addition to deploying the IGT ADVANTAGE system, Rio Hotel & Casino will leverage IGT's M5 content delivery solution to run Random Riches™ and Lucky Coin™ bonuses, IGT's Mobile Host and Mobile Responder employee convenience apps will elevate customer service, while the Taxable Accrual solution will help optimize player self-service jackpot processing.

"IGT ADVANTAGE with the M5 solution and various bonusing and service apps will play integral roles in Rio Hotel & Casino's capacity to deliver remarkable player experiences and advance our gaming floor and loyalty program," said Kevin Sweet, Rio Hotel & Casino Chief Gaming Officer. "The scalable and modular nature of IGT ADVANTAGE is ideal for our property revitalization efforts and positions us to adapt and evolve our gaming floor and loyalty program over time."

"In deploying IGT ADVANTAGE, Rio Hotel & Casino will have the resources to offer personalized promotions, real-time rewards and engaging bonuses that will quickly differentiate the casino and build patron loyalty," said Ryan Reddy, IGT Global PM Systems, VLT, Video Poker and Payments. "As the gaming industry's most trusted CMS, IGT ADVANTAGE has proven to elevate operations and drive results, especially when paired with leading modules such as M5, Random Riches, Lucky Coin, Mobile Host and Mobile Responder."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About the Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Located one block off the famed Las Vegas Strip on Flamingo Blvd., Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas features over 2,500 580 Sq. Ft. all-suite guest rooms, 220,000/sf of convention and meeting space, a 5-acre pool area, and a 150,000/sf casino with 60+ tables and 1000+ slot machines. Dreamscape's plan for the resort's future includes a property refresh, from dynamic new dining offerings to a variety of entertainment options. Dreamscape's intent is to preserve the property's bones and honor its legacy. The property will remain open throughout the renovations, with the company slated to officially take over and manage operations at the resort in fall of 2023.

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape's talented team of real estate professionals has collectively deployed in excess of $35 billion across residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment and gaming properties and has decades of experience in these verticals. Eric Birnbaum and his team have assets in New York, Miami, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Charleston and Philadelphia. The team has worked on a diverse portfolio of significant properties, including critically acclaimed endeavors such as Henry Hall in New York's Hudson Yards, The Pod Hotel in New York's Times Square, The Goodtime Hotel in South Beach, Miami, Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and 5420 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

