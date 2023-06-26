BlackBerry Software Is Now Embedded In Over 235 Million Vehicles

WATERLOO, ON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that TechInsights, a leading technology analysis and market research firm, has determined BlackBerry® QNX® software is now embedded in over 235 million vehicles worldwide; a year-over-year increase of 20 million.

(PRNewswire)

BlackBerry is the automotive industry's most secure and safety-certified embedded software, trusted by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. BlackBerry QNX delivers foundational software for the vehicles of today and the software-defined vehicles of the future, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers.

BlackBerry also recently announced that its BlackBerry QNX royalty backlog has increased to approximately $640 million at the end of its Fiscal Year 2023. This represents a 14% increase over three quarters, from approximately $560 million reported at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. The backlog metric is calculated using QNX's royalty rates and current projections of anticipated volumes over the lifetime of a design. In Fiscal Year 2023 BlackBerry QNX achieved 94 design wins, including with Daimler Truck, Denso, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Visteon, and more.

"In ten years, BlackBerry QNX has expanded from being in over 16 million vehicles to over 235 million today. Undoubtedly, we are the market leader for secure and safety-certified automotive software," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "As vehicles become increasingly software-defined our value proposition becomes even more critical to their development and the smart cities they are central to the advancement of. BlackBerry is pleased to be the long-standing and trusted partner of the automotive industry, and to be key to the emergence of a trusted smart world."

"BlackBerry's continued dominance in the automotive market is a testament to the ingenuity and versatility of QNX in the context of an evolving market and application space," said Roger C. Lanctot, Director of Automotive Mobility, TechInsights. "Even more impressive is BlackBerry's positioning at the fulcrum of multiple IoT market opportunities, as the convergence of the IoT and cybersecurity will unlock the value of the IoT across smart cities, healthcare, manufacturing, and more."

TechInsights, who acquired Strategy Analytics in 2022, determined the volume of vehicles embedded with BlackBerry QNX software based on the number of BlackBerry QNX products that are shipped in the automotive market and the number of cars that contain BlackBerry QNX products and technology. The vast majority of BlackBerry QNX software products that are integrated and used in automotive ECUs are licensed on a per-unit royalty basis.

BlackBerry QNX software includes QNX® Neutrino® OS, QNX® Platform for ADAS, QNX® OS for Safety, QNX® CAR Platform for Infotainment, QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits, QNX® Hypervisor 2.2 and QNX acoustics middleware.

For more information on BlackBerry QNX visit BlackBerry.com/QNX.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited