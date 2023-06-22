100% of QorusDocs Users Say the RFP Software is Critical to Their Business Success

SoftwareReviews' Buyer Experience Report reveals 94% of customers are likely to recommend QorusDocs' proposal management software

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QorusDocs , an AI-powered proposal management software provider, today announced that 100% of users report that the RFP software is critical to their business success. This finding is included in SoftwareReviews' new Buyer Experience Report on proposal management, where QorusDocs ranks highly in customer satisfaction, usability and support, and successful implementation.

QorusDocs, an RFP and proposal management software company, today released findings from a new report that uncovers insights into how proposal management software significantly boosts business win rates and supports efficient development of request for proposals (RFPs). (PRNewsfoto/QorusDocs) (PRNewswire)

The platform earns an average score of 96 out of 100 for strategy and innovation experience, scoring 100% on the "continually improving" and "helps innovate" categories. QorusDocs continues to innovate and adopt new solutions to meet the growing needs of its customers and industry demands, which is why 94% of customers are likely to recommend QorusDocs' proposal management software.

"These findings in SoftwareReviews' report demonstrate the value and business impact of our proposal management software, differentiating it from other solutions," said Ray Meiring, CEO and co-founder of QorusDocs. "Being ranked so highly in this report is an honor and we remain focused on expanding our AI-powered capabilities to ensure our leading, integrated and efficient proposal management software can help every business modernize their processes and address their most pressing needs."

QorusDocs customers report a satisfaction score of 86% when evaluating the business value the software provides to their organization. In addition, QorusDocs earns a 98 out of 100 score for product experience, achieving 100% satisfaction scores in the categories "enables productivity," "performance enhancing," "security protects," and "unique features."

QorusDocs also scores in the 88th to 92nd percentile in the following top features:

Content Residency

Proposals and SOWs

Document Management

Integrations

Smart Layouts

Tasks and Workflow Management

Learn more about what QorusDocs users have to say about the software in SoftwareReviews' Buyer Experience Report here.

ABOUT QORUSDOCS

QorusDocs is a Bellevue, Wash.-based leader in AI-powered proposal management and RFP response software that automates the creation of personalized pitches, presentations, proposals, and RFP responses. QorusDocs allows business development, sales, marketing, and proposal teams to collaborate seamlessly, optimizing billable hours and increasing client wins. The company supports enterprise revenue teams from companies like Manpower Group, CDW, DLA Piper, Baker McKenzie, WSP, Insight and more.

