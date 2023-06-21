WRITTEN IN THE STARS: SANDALS® DUNN'S RIVER INTRODUCES NEW STARGAZING CONCIERGE

~Jamaica's Newest Resort adds Celestial Experience for guests who stay in the new Coyaba Sky Villa Rondovals~

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the Summer solstice, Sandals Resorts announces its very first Stargazing Concierge at the completely reimagined Sandals Dunn's River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The luxury all-inclusive resort company is inviting guests to embrace this planetary new offering included with a stay in the resort's new Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-up Rondoval Suites .

Sandals Resorts debuts its Stargazing Concierge for guests staying in the Coyaba Sky Villa Rondoval Suites at Sandals Dunn’s River, a bespoke experience for two under the magical Caribbean sky. (PRNewsfoto/Sandals Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

The recently debuted Sandals Dunn's River ushers in a new era of hospitality and many 'Sandals Firsts,' including the brand's first open-air rooftop suites complete with state-of-the-art telescopes to now the debut of Sandals' first Stargazing Concierge. Guests who reserve a stay in a Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-up Rondoval Suite for travel beginning July 1, 2023, will be met with their very own Stargazing Concierge, a complimentary new Butler service offering. Upon request, the Stargazing Concierge will arrange bespoke stargazing experiences for couples to enjoy on their private rooftops. Beyond creating a romantic respite under the stars, the Stargazing Concierge will also help guests identify constellations and meteor activity in the Caribbean sky. To commemorate their trip, Sandals is providing couples staying in the villas with a complimentary custom star map of their personal stargazing experience, created by The Night Sky .*

The innovative new stargazing service offered by Sandals is research backed. Earlier this year, a recent survey conducted by the Sandals Institute of Romance cited that the vast majority of couples (80%) want to prioritize romance this year, with beach vacations (67%) and secluded places (57%) being the preferred settings for connection.

"We are constantly listening to our guests and looking for additional ways to give them that 'stellar' stay," says Deryk Meany, General Manager at Sandals Dunn's River. "Creating the perfect cozy Caribbean evenings - from moonlit cocktails to wine and cheese pairings to decadent dessert offerings under a canopy of stars, creates a new moment to relax and connect while staying with us."

Offering unmatched views of the Ocho Rios skyscape, the Coyaba Sky Villa Rondoval Suites reinvent the state of romance and luxury with private soaking tubs, a sun-lounging area, and direct access to a sprawling river pool. Guests checking in to Sandals Dunn's River will also delight in 12 Global Gourmet™ restaurants – with 10 concepts entirely new to the Sandals brand – as well as nine bars, including Dunn's Rum Club, where the island's signature libation is shaken and stirred into authentic, expertly mixed craft cocktails. Located on a stunning stretch of white sand beach, the 260-room resort welcomes guests to a remarkable luxury all-inclusive experience on Jamaica's north coast.

For more information and to book a stay, visit: www.sandals.com/stargazing-concierge/ .

*Restrictions and limitations may apply.

About Sandals ® Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 17 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and Curaçao, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf liquor and luxurious suites, including the Caribbean's first Over-the-Water Villas and Bungalows, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for couples to reconnect and focus on what matters most: each other. Notorious for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently introduced fresh concepts such as the brand's first-ever double infinity pool and an off-site Island Inclusive dining program, while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com .

Contact:

The Decker/Royal Agency

sandals@deckerroyal.com

Aerial shot of the Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-up Rondoval Suites at the all-new Sandals Dunn’s River. (PRNewsfoto/Sandals Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

Sandals (PRNewsfoto/Sandals) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International