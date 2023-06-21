TIME Reveals its 2023 List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the third annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting businesses and leaders shaping our future.

The 2023 TIME100 Most Influential Companies issue features 2 worldwide covers, each spotlighting a CEO or top executive from a company on the list with an in-depth profile, including: Kim Kardashian, Founder of Skims and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

– See the complete 2023 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, videos and photos: time.com/100companies

– See the TIME100 Most Influential Companies covers: https://bit.ly/43JbL2q

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "The annual TIME100 Companies list demonstrates that businesses can be an agent for change. From artificial intelligence to fashion, this list spotlights the innovative companies and visionary leaders that are shaping the world."

Of the 2023 TIME100 Companies list, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes: "Since we began this effort, we've seen how quickly the role business plays in our lives can change. We launched this franchise following the first year of a pandemic that transformed how many people viewed their jobs, their offices, and work entirely. Company leaders were thinking in new ways about what they owed their employees, society, and the planet… businesses don't just change the world but the people who work at them… [At TIME] our legacy is our strength and, like many of the companies on this year's list, we are excited to be building what comes next." https://bit.ly/3X98xTn

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 TIME100 COMPANIES LIST:

The 2023 TIME100 Most Influential Companies features more companies in Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability than ever before.

--More than 12% of the companies on this year's list are in the AI industry, including: OpenAI, Nvidia, Google DeepMind, Hugging Face, Metaphysic, Runway, and more.

--This year, more than 15% of the companies on the list are in the Sustainability category, including: M-Kopa, Schneider Electric, Aclima, Albemarle, Land O'Lakes, Kayrros, Patagonia, The North Face, ZeroAvia, Regrow Ag, and more.

Remarkably, 42% of the companies on the list have less than 500 employees, and over half of the companies featured have less than 1,000 employees.

Major technology companies—including Samsung, Google DeepMind, Microsoft, Apple, IBM, and more—are included on the list.

Novo Nordisk–creator of diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy—Cost Plus Drugs, Virta Health, Maven Clinic, and Honeybee Health are among the companies on the list in the health industry.

Several companies are in the entertainment industry, including TikTok, Disney, Live Nation Entertainment, A24, and more.

Major League Baseball and Formula OneOne are included on this year's list from the sports industry.

The fashion and retail industry is also represented on the list by The North Face, Crocs, Meesho, thredUP, Skims, LVMH, Ganni, and more.

See the complete 2023 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list: time.com/100companies

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 105 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises, an industry-leading web3 division, an award-winning branded content studio, the website-building platform TIME Sites, the sustainability and climate action platform TIME CO2, the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

