ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading SaaS provider of employee compliance technology solutions, announced today its collaboration with Huron, a global professional services firm, headquartered in Chicago, that has deep industry focus across education, healthcare, financial services, energy and utilities, industrials and manufacturing, and the public sector.

StarCompliance Brings Integrated Risk and Compliance Framework Offering to Huron

The collaboration will enable Huron to provide additional tools to help customers achieve sustainable results, streamline operational processes, and strengthen financial risk management using Star's industry-leading compliance solutions, including:

Enterprise-Wide Assessments and Roadmaps

Program and Policies Development

Advisory Audits and Audit Reviews

Change Management Putting Policies into Actions and System Adoption

Phase 0 Readiness

System Implementations

Upgrades and Migration

Managed Service and Ongoing Support Offerings

"Our collaboration with Star enables us to round out our integrated risk and compliance approach to transforming key functions in financial institutions and provides our clients a trusted compliance solution," said Mike Willhelm, managing director at Huron.

"We are so pleased to be joining forces with a consultancy of Huron's caliber," said Steve Schott, Head of Ecosystem and Partnerships at Star. "Huron's pedigree in combining broad industry expertise leading to organizational transformation is a perfect fit for Star and we look forward to a successful partnership."

Star has more than 20 years of experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a broad range of financial services. Its new License & Registration software will include enterprise reporting capabilities, with improved progress and time tracking. All of this critical data will be hosted in a single location and accessed through a user interface focused on intuitive use and efficient workflows.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

