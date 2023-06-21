Jollibee Brings Its Joyful Dining Experience to Brentwood, CA, with City's First Location Set to Open Its Doors on June 25, 2023

Global restaurant brand best known for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy celebrates its 31st location in California and its 66th in the U.S., as Jollibee continues to take North America by storm.

WEST COVINA, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand celebrated for its Chickenjoy fried chicken, crispy and juicy Chicken Sandwiches, and iconic Peach Mango Pie dessert, will open its first location in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The new Jollibee will be primely situated at 6371 Lone Tree Way in the Empire Crossings shopping center In Brentwood, a lively and family-friendly suburban city located in the East Bay area of San Francisco. The opening marks its 31st location in California and its 66th in the U.S., Jollibee continues to take North America by storm.

"We look forward to extending our joyful dining experience to both our long-time fans and first-time visitors who call this beautiful city home," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "Brentwood not only boasts a vibrant community, it's also one of the fastest-growing cities in the Bay Area, which makes it a perfect fit for introducing Jollibee to new audiences who are curious to try our tasty offerings."

From fried-chicken devotees to those who simply seek a deliciously different dining experience, Jollibee is passionate about delivering great-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy. As a testament to its growing appeal in the U.S., international food website Eater.com named Jollibee "the best chain fried chicken in America." For newcomers to the brand, here are some of the most popular menu items that have fans lining up for hours when a new Jollibee comes to town:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. For many fans, dipping each bite into Jollibee's silky gravy is a must. : Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. For many fans, dipping each bite into Jollibee's silky gravy is a

Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering. : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

Peach Mango Pie : Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light, and crispy crust, one first-time customer even described it as "life-changing". : Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light, and crispy crust, one first-time customer even described it as "life-changing".

At the new Jollibee – Brentwood location, customers will not only be able to get their hands on Jolibee's crispy and juicy fried chicken offerings, but also discover several new menu additions, including:

Baked Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese: A special blend of macaroni and cheese topped with shredded cheddar and baked in-house to achieve the ultimate creamy, cheesy accompaniment.

Biscuits: Freshly baked, warm, and flakey.

And, while supplies last, customers can treat themselves to Jollibee's new limited-time offering – Coconut Pineapple Pie – which features real pieces of coconut and pineapple enveloped in a buttery, flaky crust. The delicious combination of the two tropical flavors creates a sweet and refreshing taste that is synonymous with an inviting island escape.

For those planning to check out Jollibee's new Brentwood restaurant, here are the key details:

Address : 6371 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood, CA 94513 (Empire Crossings shopping center)

Hours of Operation : 9AM – 11PM , seven days a week

How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service, with This location will offer dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service, with online ordering and delivery service available in the coming weeks.

Marking its 92nd store in North America, Jollibee's new Brentwood outpost joins the brand's multiple locations serving the Greater San Francisco Bay Area, including a new Fairfield, CA store that just opened its doors on May 5, 2023. In the coming months, Jollibee will be making its debut in the state of Michigan, with its first location set to open the city of Sterling Heights, as well as bringing its joyful dining experience to the cities of Dallas, TX and Tacoma, WA for the very first time. The fast-growing restaurant phenomenon also will be expanding its presence in several key regional markets throughout North America, including Northern Virginia (Chantilly, VA), and Central Alberta, Canada (Red Deer, AB).

Recognized as one of "America's Hottest Brands 2022" by leading industry publication, Ad Age, Jollibee is on a mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant chains. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 16 brands with over 6,500 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

