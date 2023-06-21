FundRebel to Acquire Nine Hollywood, a New Mixed-Use Development for $67 million

The new construction, located just south of Young Circle, Downtown Hollywood, Florida,

includes 204 rental units and over 7,000 sqft of retail space.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The investment platform FundRebel, LLC is pleased to announce its first target asset is under contract to be acquired for $67 million. The property, Nine Hollywood, is situated in a high-demand area for the idyllic South Florida lifestyle, centrally located just minutes from the beach.

Located in Hollywood, FL and situated on a 36,000 square foot (sqft) parcel, the acquisition is a ground-up mixed-use rental development which includes 204 rental units, three levels of integrated parking, and over 7,000 sqft of ground-floor retail space. The unit mix is 93 studios, 92 one-bedroom/one-bath units, and 16 two-bedroom/two-bath units. The property boasts a suite of onsite features and amenities such as a swimming pool, a fitness center, business suites, ample parking, and 360-degree panoramic views.

"As we relentlessly pursue exceptional, off-market real estate opportunities with a focus on cash flow generation, Nine Hollywood stands as a prime example of the unparalleled access and engagement that FundRebel offers in premier, institutional-grade real estate investments for all who are eager to participate," said FundRebel CEO Mark Drachman.

The Nine Hollywood property is the first contracted asset of the FundRebel Dean flagship investment opportunity open to both accredited and non-accredited investors. The asset is currently in its last phase of construction with a Q4 2023 target completion.

Benefits of FundRebel investments include ownership of shares that will become tradable on the secondary market upon fund closure, no broker fees, capital return with quarterly dividends and end-of-fund distributions, as well as an annual Preferred Return. Further acquisition details and investment opportunity information can be found at: https://invest.fundrebel.com/projects/13636-FundRebel-Dean.

ABOUT FUNDREBEL LLC

FundRebel offers an all-access investment platform that enables individuals to actively engage in institutional-grade real estate ownership opportunities. The company specializes in Tier 2 Regulation A+ offerings and is composed of a leadership team consisting of rule breakers, go-getters, changemakers, and bar raisers who are passionately committed to challenging norms and embracing potential. While perennially rooted in real estate, FundRebel is unapologetically driven to pioneer new pathways to industries and opportunities that didn't previously exist. Visit FundRebel's website: www.fundrebel.com for more information. Follow FundRebel on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Spotify.

