All-New Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot Highlights Product Assortment Displayed by Gathr Outdoors Brands During Summer Outdoor Retailer Show 2023

Innovative Collapse and Compact™ Technology Simplifies Travel and Storage for Outdoor Enthusiasts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathr Outdoors , a family of outdoor, camp and recreation brands committed to celebrating shared outdoor experiences, announced today the latest products from Klymit, GCI Outdoor, and ORCA to be displayed at the Summer Outdoor Retailer Show in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 19 - 21.

Highlighted by ten years of Spring-Action Rocking Technology™ from GCI Outdoor, the all new Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot and new products from ORCA, the collection will be available for preview at the Gathr Outdoors booth, #17005 - CH.

"Our purpose is to make gathering together outdoors more comfortable and convenient," said Keith Bornholtz, CEO, Gathr Outdoors. "We're excited to be back at Outdoor Retailer this summer to showcase new innovative products that make spending time together outdoors more enjoyable, like the Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot. Additionally, we're looking forward to continuing to establish Gathr Outdoors as a leader in the space through continued development of cutting edge technology that will transform the outdoor industry, just as GCI Outdoor's Spring-Action Rocking Technology™ did a decade ago."

Hero products on display at the Gathr Outdoors booth include:

GCI Outdoor

LevrUp Canopy – $260 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

CoolerTop Table – AVAILABLE 2024

ORCA

Klymit

Cedar Mesa Cot – 249.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Insulated Klymaloft – AVAILABLE FALL 2023

Timber Creek SUV Tent – AVAILABLE FALL 2023

WaterPORT 8 Gallon – $549.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

WaterPORT 2 Gallon – From $144.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

For more information on Gathr Outdoors and its family of brands visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Gathr Outdoors, Inc.

Gathr Outdoors, a portfolio company of Centre Partners, is a diversified global designer and manufacturer of outdoor camping, recreation products and equipment headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. The Gathr Outdoor family of brands includes ORCA™, GCI Outdoor™ Klymit™and PrideSports®. With a deep-rooted belief that outdoor adventures - both big and small - are more powerful when shared with others, Gathr Outdoors products help contribute to the shared, soul-filling experiences that can only come to life outside. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit: www.GathrOutdoors.com .

