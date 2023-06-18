United Airlines Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power 120 Airbus A321neo and A321XLR Aircraft

PARIS, June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARIS AIR SHOW -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, announced today that United Airlines ("United") has selected the GTF engine to power 70 Airbus A321neo and 50 A321XLR firm aircraft orders, the first of which is expected to be delivered this year.

United A321neo with Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines. (PRNewswire)

United and Pratt & Whitney began their relationship more than 90 years ago as part of United Aircraft and Transport Corporation, together with Boeing, flying Boeing Model 40 aircraft with a single Pratt & Whitney Wasp engine. Today Pratt & Whitney powers more than 250 United aircraft, including the Airbus A320ceo family with V2500® engines and the Boeing 777 and 767 aircraft with PW4000 engines.

"United and Pratt & Whitney share a celebrated history as pioneers of commercial air travel, as well as a commitment to more sustainable aviation as we look forward," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "GTF engines will enable United to get the most out of their A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, delivering industry leading payload, range and environmental performance for those aircraft types."

About GTF Engines

The Pratt & Whitney GTF engine, featuring Collins Aerospace nacelle and engine accessories, offers the greatest fuel efficiency and lowest greenhouse gas emissions for the Airbus A320neo family. GTF-powered aircraft reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 16% to 20%, NOx emissions up to 50% and noise footprint up to 75%.* Certified for operation on 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and successfully tested on 100% SAF, GTF engines are ready to enable further reductions in carbon footprint, which will help the aviation industry meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for even more efficient and sustainable propulsion technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine and beyond. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

*Reductions vs. prior-generation aircraft, based on 75 dB noise contour and ICAO CAEP/6 emissions regulations.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

media@prattwhitney.com

+1 860 565 9600

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies