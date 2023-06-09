This Week in Sports News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the PGA/LIV Golf merger and Gatorade's new sports science lab.
- PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce newly formed commercial entity to unify golf
The parties have signed an agreement that combines PIF's golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game's best players.
- Gatorade Unveils New Sports Science Lab for Extensive Athlete Research and New Product Innovation
The new cutting-edge facility, which boasts a comprehensive environmental chamber for testing athletes' responses to hot and humid conditions as well as metabolism, body composition, muscle performance, biochemistry and expanded capabilities in mental performance testing, will further GSSI's mission to optimize the health and performance of athletes through research and development, innovation, education and sports science service.
- Manchester City Named World's Most Valuable Football Club Brand The report details a 34% positive growth in City's brand value since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Premier League champions overtaking Real Madrid for the top position. This is the first time an English club has held the number one spot in six years.
- The LEGO Group Encourages Girls to Play Unstoppable
"We want to show the world what's possible when we encourage girls to explore their interests freely, without the influence of unintentionally false assumptions of what they may like to do, how they want to play, or who they can or should be," said Renee Guida, director, Masterbrand at the LEGO Group.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods Partners with Nike, Jordan Brand and Athletes For Next Phase of "Sports Change Lives" Campaign
To provide more youth athletes from all communities greater access to play, each athlete will choose a youth sports organization to nominate for a $75,000 "75for75" Sports Matter Grant that meets The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's criteria.
- Jennifer Aniston Joins Leading Functional Fitness Brand, Pvolve
Pvolve pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, strengthen and restore the body. Because the method integrates all ranges of motion – side-to-side, front-to-back, and rotational – it activates major and surrounding muscle groups to enhance the physique, while improving strength, mobility, and stability.
- CBS Sports To Collaborate with HYPE Sports Innovation to Create and Advance New Technology for Network's Sports Coverage
With this collaboration, CBS Sports will tap into HYPE's vast network of SportsTech technologies to explore new and innovative solutions including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and remote broadcasting, allowing CBS to remain on the forefront of technology by creating more firsts in television and bringing viewers closer to the game.
- Drive Fore Kids Announces Final Roster of Celebrities Scheduled to Compete
Brian Corcoran, Chief Engagement Officer of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and Executive Director of Drive Fore Kids, said, "We expect a big crowd of fans to give them a warm welcome as we bring the largest celebrity tournament in New England to Maine and raise significant funds for The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital."
- TruGreen Supports Recipients of the 2023 First Tee College Scholarship Program
First Tee's mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. The First Tee College Scholarship Program Class of 2023 features 24 college-bound students from across the country.
- PepsiCo Announces Final 16 "Team Of Champions" Organizations, Delivering On Its Commitment To Invest $1 Million To Support Soccer Access In Underserved Communities
Over the past three years of Pepsi Zero Sugar®, Lay's®, Gatorade™ and UEFA Champions League partnership, "Team of Champions" has impacted more than 43 Organizations and more than 30,000 youth players, coaches, and parents.
- High Schooler empowers Youth with Nonprofit "Unlimited Potential", raises $100,000 for Sports Medicine Research and Advocacy
UP is dedicated to generating awareness and fundraising for sports medicine research, aiming to empower children with physical disabilities and chronic health conditions to participate in school sports with ease.
