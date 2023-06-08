Your campus story for a world's audience

BEIJING, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

China Daily is inviting students and teachers from Chinese universities to share their campus stories, seeking fresh voices for a global audience.

Presented by its in-house China Daily website, 21st Century, China Daily App and Study China platform, the story-telling submission is open for current students and teachers who are actively engaged in campus life or have returned to their home countries after experiencing the wonders of campus life in China.

Works are welcomed in two categories, including articles with photos, and videos. Languages only in English can be accepted.

Apart from the grand prize, selected stories will also get a chance to be featured on various platforms and channels of the organizers to showcase their outstanding quality.

The deadline for submission is August 15, 2023.

To participate, simply click the link or scan the QR code below to submit your entry. Don't miss this chance to share your inspiring campus story and have a chance to win.

