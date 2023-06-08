U.S. Conference of Mayors Denounces State Legislature Attacks on LGBTQ+ Rights, Reaffirms Commitment to LGBTQ+ Community

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, for the first time ever, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) issued a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans. According to the HRC, over 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have passed in state houses already this year, more than twice the total number in 2022. The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) has long championed protections for LGBTQ+ communities, including adoption of policy condemning discrimination against gay and lesbian people in 1984 and policy in support of marriage equality in 2009. In response to the alarming rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in state houses across the country, the Conference recently adopted a resolution opposing state efforts to roll back protections for LGBTQ+ residents and block cities from strengthening those safeguards.

Today, USCM President Reno (NV) Mayor Hillary Schieve released the following statement reaffirming the Conference's support for the LGBTQ+ community:

"As cities commemorate Pride Month throughout June, I am proud to see mayors in every part of the country reaffirming their commitment to equality, especially in the face of attempts by state legislatures to reverse anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans. Mayors recognize that these basic human rights remain incredibly fragile for so many of our neighbors, friends, colleagues and loved ones. Now, more than ever, it is critical for us to come together, to be fully engaged and to fight for the core values of dignity, safety, respect and fairness. To those in our LGBTQ+ communities who feel alone, scared or powerless, please know that we have your back. We see you. We hear you. And America's mayors stand in solidarity with you."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

