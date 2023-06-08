UES Named No. 1 on Zweig Hot Firm List for Third Consecutive Year

Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Sees Huge Growth in Revenue, Projects, and Size

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, is proud to announce it has been recognized as #1 on the Zweig Group's recently released 2023 Hot Firm List. The awards program ranks the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms in the United States and Canada based on both dollar and percentage revenue growth rate over a three-year period. These firms have outperformed the economy and competitors to become industry leaders, according to Zweig Group. UES entered the top 10 at number one in 2021 and maintained that position in 2022 and 2023.

(PRNewswire)

"UES is honored to be recognized as the top firm on the prestigious Zweig Hot Firm List again this year. This achievement is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our talented and dedicated employees across the country and to the customers we serve," said Dave Witsken, UES CEO. "We are proud to have maintained our position as a leader in the AEC industry, and we remain focused on further expanding our capabilities, continuing to provide differentiated customer service, and making a positive impact on the communities we serve."

UES continues to be awarded and recognized for supporting exciting projects across the country. Recent projects include work with FedEx to expand their distribution network via a new 250,000-sf, tilt-up panel facility in Montgomery, AL; providing quality control and construction materials testing services to multiple project teams in support of the North Texas Municipal Water District's (NTMWD) Bois d'Arc Lake project in Fannin County, TX; and serving two solar farm builds near Reno, NV: The Fish Springs Ranch Solar Energy Center and the Dodge Flat Solar Energy Center. The UES team has also provided geotechnical data and engineering, exploration services, and site-specific seismic response analysis services to assist HDR Inc. and Fisher & Arnold for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in support of Ford Motor Company's most advanced auto production complex, Blue Oval City, which is scheduled to be operational in 2025.

The announcement comes during a period of continued growth at UES. The company has deployed an aggressive organic and M&A growth strategies, and continues to build and enhance company leadership, allowing the company to dramatically expand across the US.

About UES



UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting. With almost 3,500 professionals across more than 80 branches in high-growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients in industries ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial, residential, and education. UES was named the Hot Firm of the Year by the Zweig Group for 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit teamues.com or follow UES on Social Media .

Media Contact:

Lindsay Graham

Director, Marketing & Communications

UES

407-310-7396

media@teamues.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UES