Melio Named To Forbes Fintech 50 List For Second Year In A Row

Melio Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Innovative Fintech Startups In 2023

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio , a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced that it has been named to Forbes' eighth annual Fintech 50 list , which honors the most innovative private financial technology companies. All applicants were evaluated by Forbes' dedicated team of reporters and editors on qualities including product originality and customer growth.

"We are proud to be listed among so many incredible fintech powerhouses," said Melio co-founder and CEO Matan Bar. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to transforming B2B (business to business) payments and simplifying the way businesses manage their payables and receivables."

Melio offers an integrated accounts payable and receivable solution for small and medium-sized businesses – saving significant time for business owners with their payment workflows, eliminating late payment costs and helping with cash flow needs. Melio partners with financial institutions and software companies to offer its white-label payments workflows to small and medium-sized businesses.

In 2022, Melio's payment volume more than doubled to over $25 billion, and the company grew its quarterly active users to 100,000 – an increase of over 50% from the previous year.

In the past 12 months, Melio announced a partnership with leading global commerce company Shopify to power its Bill Pay solution and an integration with one of the leading financial institutions Capital One. Melio also launched its mobile app for small businesses designed to streamline the payment experience.

Melio is a leading B2B payments technology company that enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly and seamlessly transfer and receive payments, helping them improve cash flow and workflow. As one of the fastest-growing B2B payment solutions in the United States, Melio is transforming how money is moved between businesses. It serves financial institutions and software companies that want to provide accounts payable and receivable products for their small business customers. Melio was founded in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. For more information, visit meliopayments.com.

