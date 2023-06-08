ConvergeOne Named 2023 Large Solution Provider (LSP) Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

Bloomington-based Business Recognized by Security Operations Leader

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company, has been named Arctic Wolf's Large Solution Provider (LSP) Partner of the Year for 2023. This honor recognizes the company's commitment to improving its customers' cybersecurity posture through a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf that focuses on joint business growth and planning, engagement and training, demand generation, and executive and security practice alignment.

"ConvergeOne is honored to be recognized as the Arctic Wolf Large Solution Provider Partner of the Year," said Chris Ripkey, Senior Director, Cyber Security, ConvergeOne. "At ConvergeOne, we share Arctic Wolf's immense passion for developing modern cyber security solutions for physical and digital experiences. Together, ConvergeOne and Arctic Wolf help build cyber-resilient enterprises that are equipped to prevent, detect and recover from continually evolving cyber threats."

Celebrating their sixth year, The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared customer success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

ConvergeOne has continually been recognized by Arctic Wolf for protecting customers with leading cyber security solutions. In 2022, ConvergeOne was named the Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner of the Year, and in 2021, it was once again named the Large Solution Provider (LSP) Partner of the Year. ConvergeOne's team of fiercely passionate cyber security professionals is expertly trained to detect and protect against modern threats surfacing across cloud, mobile and global infrastructure. ConvergeOne helps customers create a sound cyber security strategy to proactively reduce business risk, ensure compliance, secure critical applications and protect the data crucial to successful transformation.

"The Arctic Wolf partner community has demonstrated their commitment to security operations and embraced our vision of ending cyber risk for all, enabling them to play a vital role in the security journey of their customers," said Will Briggs, senior vice president, global channels, Arctic Wolf. "Our Partner of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate those partners who share our mission to end cyber risk, and we congratulate the winners on their significant achievements."

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations and the pioneers behind one of the largest cloud-native security operations platforms in the world. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization's disparate security solutions. Deployed by thousands of organizations globally, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing transformative solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

