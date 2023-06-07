New Report from Bloomberg Law Offers Deep Dive Into Federal Patent Claims

ARLINGTON, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of a Patent Litigation report that draws on its comprehensive federal intellectual property law dockets from across the country from 2022 and provides a data-driven analysis of patent claims filed in federal district courts and alternative venues. The report, which kicks off Bloomberg Law's 2023 Litigation Statistics series, offers insights into the filing trends, litigation outcomes, and judicial benchmarks that will help patent litigators easily identify the high-risk areas and key market opportunities they need to stay on top of this volatile practice area.

The report includes full-year 2022 totals for all patent lawsuit filings in federal district courts and alternative venues, the individual courts and judges that defined the year, the most active plaintiffs and defendants, and case outcome comparisons between top districts and judges. Among the key findings include:

Patent litigation activity decreased in 2022, as lawsuits came down from a two-year pandemic-era bump to finish with the third-lowest annual total since 2010.

The 10 most frequent lawsuit filers in 2022 were all non-practicing entities—companies that sue for patent rights without actually producing any inventions.

It takes the average patent case filed in the Eastern District of Texas 50 days longer to get resolved than the average case filed in the Northern District of California .

This Bloomberg Law report gives patent litigators the insights they need to stay on top of this volatile practice area.

"This report uniquely incorporates the expertise of Bloomberg Law's analyst team with several of our data-driven tools, helping smart lawyers benchmark the courts and judges involved in patent litigation," said Alex Butler, vice president, analysis & content, Bloomberg Law. "This intelligence helps our clients make sense of the vagaries of the patent litigation landscape — something we've done for decades."

