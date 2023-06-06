Mitgo Opens New Offices in Indonesia and Singapore, Expanding Presence in APAC

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitgo, a global IT/MarTech company, announces the opening of two offices in Indonesia (Jakarta) and Singapore. Admitad, a global affiliate marketing network, is the first of Mitgo's businesses to enter these markets.

Admitad has already been actively working with businesses and publishers in Indonesia and Singapore for several years. Its network counts regional players such as adidas, Norton, Shein, Aliexpress, and Banggood as long-term partners. The company also has a significant share of the MarTech market in India.

The opening of these new offices will help Mitgo, which has seen tremendous success in markets like the US, with its headquarters in Chicago serving as the backbone of its North American operations, to make further inroads into the Southeast Asian market.

Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, Mitgo APAC, will lead the company's expansion. Listed as one of the 50 Most Influential Digital Leaders by CMO Asia and included in BW BusinessWorld's 40 under 40, Kulwal's extensive experience in the Southeast Asian market will be a key driving force behind Mitgo's success.

"I am confident that APAC, given its immense growth opportunities, will live up to its full potential in driving the business to greater heights. I intend to grow our APAC operations by replicating the India success story." - Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, Mitgo APAC.

Indonesia and Singapore's e-commerce sectors are experiencing a period of incredible growth. In the first five months of 2023, the number of orders Admitad publishers in Indonesia generated for brands doubled year-on-year. Admitad gained a 15% increase in advertisers and a 30% increase in publishers in both regions.

"These markets are poised for explosive growth, similar to that seen in the European market several years ago. We want to be the first to take advantage of this trend, enabling local companies and publishers to accelerate growth and unlock new revenue streams. With Neha Kulwal leading our efforts, we are confident in securing Mitgo's position in these markets, further expanding our global footprint." - Alexander Bachmann, CEO of Admitad and Mitgo.

The company also plans to invest in the local digital environment by recruiting local talent, sponsoring events and supporting promising new projects.

Future plans involve further expanding the company's footprint across APAC, enabling businesses in other markets to take advantage of the global reach they provide.

"Our entry into Singapore and Indonesia will pave the way for expansion into other promising countries in the region, such as Vietnam and the Philippines." - Bruno Acar, Chief International Officer, Mitgo.

