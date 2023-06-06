Holland America Line Set to Sail Most Diverse Asia Cruise Season with 49 Ports Across 10 Countries in 2024-2025

Nine unique 14-day itineraries offer exciting combinations of different countries; two longer 28- and 53-day Legendary Voyages showcase deep culture and history of Asia

SEATTLE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For Holland America Line's 2024-2025 Asia season, the cruise line is set to explore the Far East with departures from Hong Kong, China; Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan; and Singapore to some of the most exciting cities across 10 countries, with a strong focus on Japan.

Noordam will sail a series of nine different 14-day itineraries that travel around Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The cruises showcase the diversity of the countries while celebrating their unique histories. Late departures and overnight ports allow extra time for sampling the nightlife, cuisine and culture of the region.

"The demand for Asia remains strong as cruisers seek experiences to exotic and off-the-beaten-path locales that give them unique travel moments," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "By offering three departure cities we're able to diversify our itineraries and showcase an incredibly robust season. With 24 ports in Japan alone and two dozen more spread among several countries, our guests are in for an immersive Asia adventure."

Westerdam also heads to Asia on a new 53-day "Majestic Japan" Legendary Voyage roundtrip from Seattle. Travelers can visit the Far East with a convenient North American flight, easy embarkation and jetlag-free journey spanning several time zones.

Longer Legendary Voyages on Two Ships

LEGENDARY VOYAGE : New 53- or 52-Day " Sept. 1 or 2, 2024, either roundtrip Seattle, Washington , or between Vancouver, Canada , and Seattle . Featuring 21 total ports, 13 calls throughout Japan and overnights at Yokohama ( Tokyo ) and Kobe, Japan , and Honolulu, Hawaii . : New 53- or 52-Day " Majestic Japan " aboard Westerdam departingor 2, 2024, either roundtrip, or between, and. Featuring 21 total ports, 13 calls throughoutand overnights at) and, and

LEGENDARY VOYAGE: New 28-Day " Jan. 5, 2025 , roundtrip from Singapore aboard Noordam that explores 10 ports in five countries, including Indonesia and the Philippines , with scenic cruising in the famed Great Barrier Reef, Torres Strait , and past the Kumba and Krakatau volcanoes. New 28-Day " Coral Triangle, Volcanoes and The Great Barrier Reef " departing, roundtrip fromaboard Noordam that explores 10 ports in five countries, includingand, with scenic cruising in the famed Great Barrier Reef,, and past the Kumba and Krakatau volcanoes.

Highlights of the 2024-2025 Asia Season

Noordam explores Asia from September 2024 through April 2025 .

Overnight calls include Yokohama ( Tokyo ) and Kobe ( Osaka ); Laem Chabang ( Bangkok ), Thailand ; and Da Nang, Vietnam .

The cruises visit a combined 49 ports in the region, including 24 in Japan .

"North Pacific Crossing" between Vancouver and Yokohama :

"Circle Japan" — 14 days, roundtrip from Yokohama . Three itineraries:

" Japan , Taiwan and the Philippines " — 14 days, between Yokohama and Singapore . Calls at Osaka (overnight), Naha and Ishigaki, Japan ; Keelung ( Taipei ) and Kaohsiung, Taiwan ; and Manila , Boracay and Puerto Princesa , Philippines .

"Far East Discovery" — 14 days, between Hong Kong and Singapore . Calls at Halong Bay, Da Nang ( Hue ), Nha Trang and Phu My, Vietnam ; Sihanoukville, Cambodia ; and Laem Chabang ( Bangkok , overnight) and Nathon (Koh Samui), Thailand .

"Far East Discovery Holiday" — 14 days, roundtrip from Singapore . Thailand : Nathon (Koh Samui) and Laem Chabang ( Bangkok , overnight). Vietnam : Ho Chi Minh City , Nha Trang , Phu My, Halong Bay and Da Nang (overnight).

"Indonesian Discovery" — 14 days, roundtrip from Singapore . All calls are in Indonesia and include Probolinggo and Semarang, Java; Celukan Bawang and Benoa (Denpasar), Bali ; Komodo Island; Lembar, Lombok; and Tanjung Priok, Jakarta . Scenic cruising by the active Krakatau Volcano.

" Japan and Taiwan " — 14 days, roundtrip from Yokohama. Japan : Amami (Naze), Naha , Ishigaki Island, Nagasaki , Abruatsu, Kochi and Kobe . Taiwan : Hualien and Keelung ( Taipei ).

" Japan and South Korea Discovery" — 14 days, roundtrip from Yokohama. Japan : Kobe (overnight), Kochi, Hiroshima , Nagasaki and Kagoshima . South Korea : Sokocho, Busan , Jeju City (Cheju) and Incheon ( Seoul ).

Book Back-to-Back Cruises with a Collectors' Voyage

Ranging from 27 to 42 days, Asia Collectors' Voyages are perfect for avid explorers seeking a more extensive cruise experience. The voyages combine back-to-back, nonrepeating itineraries and represent the best per-day value for guests.

Legendary Voyages Linger Longer

Holland America Line's extended Legendary Voyages range from 25 to 59 days and combine the ceremony of a Grand Voyage with itineraries that feature a comprehensive collection of ports that enrich the experience in each destination. Most of Holland America Line's Legendary Voyages sail roundtrip or to/from a North American homeport, allowing travelers to see the world from their doorstep with a convenient domestic flight and easy embarkation.

Have It All Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book select 2024-25 Asia cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Terms and conditions apply. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

Beginning fares for 2024-25 Asia cruises range from $1,699 to $10,999 per person, double occupancy, depending on length. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

