Bevz, Leading Software and Services Platform for Local, Independently Operated Liquor and Convenience Stores, Sees Tremendous Start to 2023

Hundreds of Stores Across Six States, Notable Partnerships with Companies Including DoorDash and Core-Mark, with plans to expand into thousands more stores in the years ahead

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bevz, the leading software and services (SaaS) platform for independently operated and small chain liquor/convenience stores, has seen tremendous growth and success this year, with no signs of slowing down in 2023 and beyond.

Bevz was built by convenience stores for convenience stores. Started in January 2020 by Victor Grayr and Jason Vego, Bevz was created to modernize liquor and convenience stores, and help them grow their businesses.

"Convenience stores are an integral part of the snack and drink ecosystem. In the U.S., there are over 150,000 convenience stores doing hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales, yet they've been completely overlooked by technology and innovation," said Jason Vego, CEO & Co-Founder. "We're on a mission to power the snack and drink industry at a hyper-local level, by helping brands get the right products into the right convenience stores, and helping convenience stores seamlessly sell more products to consumers."

See below for notable recent company milestones across various parts of the organization…

Storefront Success

Hundreds of stores across 6 states

95% conversion from free trial to paid subscription

99% monthly retention

Stores increase their revenue by up to $132k per year when using Bevz

Notable Partnerships and Integrations

E-commerce: DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber

POS: Cash Register Express, Retail Management Hero

Distribution: Core-Mark, RNDC, Vistar

Brands: FritoLay, Lotte, Pepsi

Infrastructure: DocuSign, Plaid, Slack, Stripe, Twilio, Zendesk

Notable Advisors & Investors:

Adam Mavrikos , VP of Sales at Toast

Chris Beals , CEO at Komet Sales & Former CEO at Weedmaps

Golden Section Ventures

Gryphon Ventures

Jeffrey Klein , Former President & CEO at 101communications

Rich Larson , Founder & CEO at Daintri

Silicon Beach Investment Group

Stage 2 Capital

Techstars

UCLA Anderson Angels

"I've been working with Bevz over the last year and I've seen their incredible ability to acquire and support stores across the nation," said Adam Mavrikos, VP of Sales at Toast. "Just like Toast pioneered technology for restaurants, I think Bevz is on track to become the market leader and go-to company for convenience store modernization and optimization."

Looking Ahead

Adding thousands of stores across a majority of states in the U.S.

Combining additional local e-commerce and delivery options

Integrating with the most popular POS systems in the convenience store sector

Helping dozens of small and large brands get into convenience stores, and sell more products in-store and online

About Bevz

Bevz is a technology platform built for convenience stores, by convenience store owners. Our all-in-one solution allows convenience stores to purchase inventory from distributors, sign-up with and combine multiple e-commerce apps (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, etc.), and seamlessly manage inventory. Visit Bevz.com to learn more.

