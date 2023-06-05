ZenToes Disrupts Personal Care Aisles with National Retail Launch

Company brings effective, affordable and holistic foot care solutions to over 900 locations

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenToes, a fast growing FDA-registered, podiatrist-recommended foot care brand, today announced that it is rolling out its fun and functional products for effective, fast and holistic relief for common foot conditions in over 900 Target stores and on Target.com.

ZenToes launches its effective, affordable and holistic podiatrist-recommended foot care solutions in new Target-exclusive packaging at over 900 Target locations and on Target.com

Founded in 2015 by Sarah Parks who initially set out to create an affordable and effective holistic solution for a family member struggling with bunions, ZenToes now offers a full line of products to increase comfort and relieve discomfort associated with bunions, hammer toes, plantar fasciitis and other common foot conditions. ZenToes products are rigorously tested, easy-to-use, stylish, durable, washable, reusable and proven to relieve discomfort during use.

"Our mission has always been to empower people to live an active, balanced and pain free life at every age – and we believe firmly in creating effective solutions that are affordable and accessible to everyone," says ZenToes founder, Sarah Parks. "We're so excited to have the support of Target in expanding our retail footprint to bring our product line to even more consumers around the country with the ease and convenience of now finding our fun and functional foot care products in their favorite store."

Target now carries ZenToes best-selling products including ZenToes Silicone Toe Separators, ZenToes Toe Spacer, ZenToes Double-Loop Toe Separator, ZenToes Cushioned Fabric Toe Wraps, ZenToes Triple Loop Toe Crest, ZenToes Gel Toe Caps, ZenToes Metatarsal Gel Pads, and ZenToes Callus Cushions – all of which are presented in beautiful, fun Target-exclusive packaging.

ZenToes is proudly women-owned and WBENC certified. All of the company's products are distributed with dignity and purpose by individuals with diverse abilities at Opportunities Inc.

The launch of ZenToes in Target stores marks a milestone for the brand and holistic and preventative medicine movements, making it easier for consumers to access effective, affordable and thoughtfully developed products without having to compromise on quality, effectiveness or expensive and invasive surgical procedures. ZenToes is now available for purchase at select Target stores across the country and on target.com .

For more information about ZenToes, please visit ZenToes.com

For more information on where to find ZenToes at Target please visit https://www.target.com/s/zentoes

About ZenToes

Founded in 2015, ZenToes is an up & coming FDA-registered, podiatrist-recommended foot care brand offering fun and functional products for effective, fast and holistic relief for common foot and ankle conditions. ZenToes products are rigorously tested to provide relief from the discomfort associated with bunions, hammer toes, plantar fasciitis and other common foot conditions. ZenToes is proudly women-owned, WBENC certified and works with Opportunities Inc. to distribute its products with dignity and purpose by individuals with diverse abilities.

