SONESTA LAUNCHES TWO NEW SOFT BRANDS, EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE IN THE UPPER-UPSCALE AND UPSCALE SEGMENTS

Rapid Growth Continues with the Addition of Classico, A Sonesta Collection, and MOD, A Sonesta Collection

NEWTON, Mass., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotel Corporation (Sonesta) today announced the debut of two soft brands within its expanding portfolio, Classico, A Sonesta Collection (Classico) and MOD, A Sonesta Collection (MOD).

These two new brands offer independent hotel owners the opportunity to affiliate with Sonesta's network while retaining their own iconic hotel names, identities, designs and established styles. All Classico and MOD hotels will be included on Sonesta's website and have access to its extensive distribution channels and services.

Classico, positioned in the upper-upscale segment, blends local authenticity with global appeal. Marketed by Sonesta's Luxury and Lifestyle Lodging Development Team, each Classico property will have a distinct identity and offer signature local cuisine, traditional high-touch service and refined interiors. The result is a unique, inviting experience that welcomes guests to immerse themselves in each destination. The first Sonesta Classico brand property is the 40-room Z Ocean Hotel in Miami, Florida's South Beach neighborhood, which opened on May 1, 2023.

MOD, positioned within Sonesta's upscale portfolio, offers guests flexibility by catering to their unique lifestyle and travel needs. Each MOD hotel will feature eclectic interior designs and amenities, such as curated food and beverage options. The first MOD property will launch as Hotel 11 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. With a stunning view of the Rocky Mountains, the hotel provides travelers unparalleled opportunities for outdoor adventure.

"Sonesta is proud to unveil Classico and MOD, extending our suite of offerings with distinct brands that we believe will appeal to both franchisees and consumers," said Elizabeth Harlow, Sonesta's Chief Brand Officer. "Classico's upper-upscale identity is a unique alternative to The Royal and The James brands. MOD's modern upscale brand allows owners and developers to maintain the qualities that make their hotels unique."

"As we have strengthened Sonesta's franchising capabilities over the past two years, we recognized the opportunity for additional growth through soft branding," said Brian Quinn, Chief Development Officer, Sonesta. "The launch of Classico and MOD continue Sonesta's growth trajectory and we anticipate great success with continued expansion in the upper-upscale and upscale segments."

In September 2021, Sonesta Franchising debuted in the U.S. with a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations and franchise support. Sonesta Franchising now features 19 industry-leading brands with a wide range of hotel service levels to meet travelers' needs. Sonesta Franchising provides franchisees with a range of options across the upper upscale, upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. Sonesta's continued growth, owner centric approach, market availability and executive accessibility make it a compelling choice for owners and developers.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 19 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James; Classico – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; MOD – A Sonesta Collection; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential; Sonesta ES (Extended Stay) Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit franchise.sonesta.com or email development@sonesta.com.

Media Contact: Lorie Juliano | Sonesta Head of Communication | ljuliano@sonesta.com

