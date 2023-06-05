Option Care Health Reiterates Value Creation Opportunity of its Previously Announced Definitive Merger Agreement with Amedisys

Issues Statement in Light of Amedisys' Disclosure of Unsolicited Proposal from Optum

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Option Care Health, Inc. ("Option Care Health") (Nasdaq: OPCH) today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus in connection with its proposed merger with Amedisys, Inc. ("Amedisys"). In light of Amedisys' disclosure of an unsolicited proposal from Optum, Option Care Health issued the following statement reiterating its belief in the near- and long-term value creation opportunities Option Care Health's transaction with Amedisys is expected to deliver to stockholders of both companies:

"Option Care Health's previously announced definitive merger agreement with Amedisys delivers significant value to Amedisys and Option Care Health stockholders, a high degree of certainty in obtaining the required regulatory approvals due to the complementary nature of the parties' businesses, and benefits patients, providers, payers, and care teams. Our compelling all-stock transaction, expected to close in the second half of 2023, allows stockholders of both companies to participate in the upside of the combined company, which will be a differentiated leader in home health and alternate site care with unmatched scale and a unique cash flow profile. Specifically, the combined company is expected to generate:

More than $500 million in annual cash flow by 2025

Approximately $1 billion in combined Adjusted EBITDA by 2027

More than $9 billion in combined revenue by 2027

Approximately $75 million of run rate revenue and cost synergies by 2027

More than 10% in combined Adjusted EBITDA margin

We believe that as a combined company, Option Care Health and Amedisys will be well positioned to meet the growing demand for personalized care in the home and alternative sites. The Option Care Health management team has a strong track record of operational execution and has delivered total shareholder returns of more than 130% since August 2019, when Option Care Health closed our acquisition of BioScrip."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Option Care Health and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP are serving as legal counsel.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication relates to the proposed merger (the "proposed transaction") between Option Care Health and Amedisys. This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Option Care Health and Amedisys have filed relevant materials with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including an Option Care Health registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a preliminary joint proxy statement of Option Care Health and Amedisys that also constitutes a prospectus of Option Care Health. The registration statement has not been declared effective by the SEC. A definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of Option Care Health and Amedisys after the registration statement has been declared effective by the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF OPTION CARE HEALTH AND AMEDISYS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT HAVE BEEN OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Option Care Health or Amedisys through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Option Care Health are available free of charge on Option Care Health's internet website at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com or by contacting Option Care Health's investor relations department at investor.relations@optioncare.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Amedisys are available free of charge on Amedisys' internet website at https://investors.amedisys.com or by contacting Amedisys' investor relations department at IR@amedisys.com.

Certain Information Regarding Participants

Option Care Health, Amedisys and their respective directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Option Care Health is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 7, 2023. Information about the directors and executive officers of Amedisys is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. You may obtain these documents free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov and from the investor relations departments at Option Care Health or Amedisys as described above.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include projections as to the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction as well as statements regarding the impact of the proposed transaction on Option Care Health's and Amedisys' business and future financial and operating results, the amount and timing of synergies from the proposed transaction and the closing date for the proposed transaction.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Option Care Health's and Amedisys' business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Option Care Health's and Amedisys' control. Option Care Health's, Amedisys' and the combined company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include, among other things, (1) the termination of or occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms and timetable, (2) the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Option Care Health or Amedisys or to satisfy any other condition to closing in a timely manner or at all, or the risk that a regulatory approval that may be required for the proposed transaction is delayed, is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated, (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of the combined company to maintain relationships with its patients, payers and providers and retain its management and key employees, (4) the ability of the combined company to achieve the synergies contemplated by the proposed transaction or such synergies taking longer to realize than expected, (5) costs related to the proposed transaction, (6) the ability of the combined company to execute successfully its strategic plans, (7) the ability of the combined company to promptly and effectively integrate the Option Care Health and Amedisys businesses and (8) the diversion of management's time and attention from ordinary course business operations to completion of the proposed transaction and integration matters. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Option Care Health's and Amedisys' respective filings with the SEC, including the risk factors discussed in Option Care Health's and Amedisys' most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as updated by their Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and future filings with the SEC, as well as the risk factors discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus.

It should also be noted that prospective financial information for the combined businesses of Option Care Health and Amedisys is based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and has not been prepared in conformance with the applicable accounting requirements of Regulation S-X relating to pro forma financial information, and the required pro forma adjustments have not been applied and are not reflected therein. This prospective financial information should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective financial information is indicative of the future performance of the combined company or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this communication should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved. None of this information should be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the historical financial statements of Amedisys and Option Care Health.

Any forward-looking statement made in this communication is based only on information currently available to Option Care Health and Amedisys and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Option Care Health and Amedisys undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. You are cautioned not to rely on Option Care Health's and Amedisys' forward-looking statements.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA. Option Care Health and Amedisys believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of their business operations and facilitates comparisons to their historical operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. In addition, Option Care Health's and Amedisys' definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see Option Care Health's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023 and Amedisys' Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for Amedisys as disclosed herein adds back stock-based compensation of $17 million for full year 2022.

This communication also includes certain financial measures for the combined company. These measures are provided for illustrative purposes, are based on an arithmetic sum of the relevant historical financial measures of Option Care Health and Amedisys and do not reflect pro forma adjustments. These measures do not reflect what the combined company's financial condition or results of operations would have been had the proposed transaction occurred on or prior to the dates indicated. The combined company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from the amounts reflected herein due to a variety of factors.

CONTACT

Investors:

Mike Shapiro

Chief Financial Officer

(312) 940-2538

investor.relations@optioncare.com

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

Edward McCarthy

emccarthy@dfking.com

Media:

Arielle Rothstein / Sharon Stern / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

OPCH-media@joelefrank.com

View original content:

SOURCE Option Care Health, Inc.