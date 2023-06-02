This Week in Energy News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including hurricane season preparedness tips and updates in sustainable aviation fuel.

1. Duke Energy urges customers to plan for 2023 hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a hurricane season with 12 to 17 named storms this season. Duke Energy has a comprehensive storm response plan built upon decades of experience and improvement.

2. bp to Use Honeywell's Ecofining™ Technology to Increase Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production Worldwide

The technology with be deployed at five new sustainable aviation fuel projects across the U.S., Australia, and Europe. Its flexible design enables the same solution to be used across various locations, maximizing cost-efficiency, and minimizing time to market.

3. BayWa r.e. to offer Tesla Powerwall to its growing Solar Installation network

This collaboration is the first of its kind in the country - bringing together Tesla's residential solar battery system with BayWa r.e., a trusted ally for a network of leading solar installers as they expand their roles into residential energy consultants.

4. Vogtle Unit 3 reaches 100 percent energy output for the first time This milestone marks the maximum energy the unit is licensed to produce in the reactor core and is the first time the unit has reached its expected output of approximately 1,100 electric MW, which can power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses.

5. PG&E and California Fire Foundation Seeking Applications for Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Grants

PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) are providing a total of $1.4 million to CFF's Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program (WSPP). Joining forces for the sixth consecutive year, the program's objective is to raise public awareness about wildfire safety and deliver resources to underserved communities in high fire-risk areas.

6. LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor Group to Establish Battery Cell Manufacturing Joint Venture in the U.S.

"Two strong leaders in the auto and battery industries have joined hands, and together we are ready to drive the EV transition in America," said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution.

7. Pilot Water Solutions and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. finalize a produced water agreement in the Permian Basin

Under this agreement, PWS will construct and operate a large-diameter pipeline and related disposal infrastructure to safely, efficiently and effectively transport produced water away from Culberson County, Texas, for shallow disposal in Reeves County, Texas.

8. NextEra Energy Welcomes Class of Summer 2023 Interns to its Florida Headquarters

During the 12-week session, these aspiring energy professionals will play a role in developing innovative ideas and projects to help shape the company's future. Interns will develop an understanding of NextEra Energy operations, as well as industry and business challenges, while working on relevant projects and assignments.

9. Tugdock, Crowley Partner to Innovate Solutions for Floating Offshore Wind Energy

Crowley, a U.S.-based supply chain solutions company serving the offshore wind sector, and Tugdock will explore potential use of the platforms in locations, such as the U.S. West Coast, where depth and conventional dry docks may be ill-suited for the logistics required.

10. Nexamp Secures More Than $400 Million in Financing to Expand Energy Equity Across Six States

This latest round of financing will support the creation of 49 solar and battery storage projects in six states spanning the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest and enable more than 25,000 households to receive a combined $6.5 million in estimated annual electricity bill savings.

11. FLO to Showcase New Fast Charging Technology at EVS36

FLO will demonstrate the FLO UltraTM fast charger which can charge most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes and is built to meet both NEVI and Buy America Act requirements.

12. Recycled Battery Materials Achieve Performance Comparable to New

Dr. Xiaofang Yang, PNE's Co-founder and CTO, remarked, "The results from Argonne show that in addition to providing exceptional price and ESG benefits, we are producing some of the highest performing cathode material on the market."

