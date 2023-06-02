HeyGears Launches First Professional Desktop 3D Printer for Consumers

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears, a leading provider of 3D printing technology and solutions, has announced the global launch of pre-sales for its first desktop 3D printing solution available for consumers, the UltraCraft Reflex. The pre-sale begins June 1st via the HeyGears' official online store.

The UltraCraft Reflex is an all-in-one production platform enabling users to realize their ideas faster and bring them to life. With its advanced features and capabilities, this innovative resin 3D printing solution is set to improve the making process by intelligently simplifying each step towards the final printed result. The limited offer pre-sale price for a Reflex 3D printer is set at US$979.30. A special discounted price of US$1749 is also available for the complete production system, which includes Wash and Cure units specifically designed for use with the Reflex 3D printer. Customers can take advantage of these exclusive prices during the pre-sale period, from June 1st to September 1st. After the pre-sale period ends, the standard price of an individual Reflex 3D printer will be US$1399.

The launch of the Reflex is part of HeyGears' commitment to the industry as a pioneer in applying industrial-grade 3D printing technology to professional desktop solutions. HeyGears aims to accelerate creativity and facilitate faster product realization. The Reflex's comprehensive 3D printing system includes pre-processing software, a printer, a cleaning machine, a curing machine, and HeyGears' self-developed materials. With this complete and intelligent system, users can achieve final results suitable for commercial use.

Smoother Surfaces & Stable Performance for Injection Molded-like Final Results

The printer's advanced features and intelligent AI algorithms guarantee smoother surfaces and stable performance, akin to injection molded-like final results. Users can expect next-level surface quality and fine details for their prints. The UltraCraft Reflex also boasts industrial-grade hardware, delivering durability and reliability for every print.

Predictable Success

The UltraCraft Reflex provides real-time equipment status monitoring and notifications, keeping users informed of their printing progress. Features like temperature monitoring, auto-heated print tray, resin level detector, auto resin refill, and remaining usage checks via NFC deliver an intelligent and efficient printing experience. Additionally, the product's SmartAI peeling force management significantly increases print success rates with consistent results.

Materials to Match Production Needs

HeyGears' self-developed TrueUV 385nm+ 3D printing resins provide users with the greatest performance for their final print results.

Easier, Simpler, Cleaner. Zero Contact with Resin

The UltraCraft Wash is the Reflex's washing unit. It prioritizes user convenience and process cleanliness. Its unique vibration-based deep cleaning process can easily wash away uncured resin from highly detailed 3D printed structures. Every liter of the cleaning agent can wash up to 0.4m² of printed surface area.

Dual UV Wavelength Final Curing

The UltraCraft Cure offers dual UV wavelength final curing for enhanced print results. Users can choose between two curing types based on surface details and performance requirements. The curing unit also incorporates an extra heating function for finishing final surface treatments like varnishes.

The UltraCraft Reflex system's interconnected printing strategy eliminates the need for manual parameter setting across 3D printing, washing, and final curing, simplifying the complete process.

HeyGears is committed to empowering professionals and enthusiasts with cutting-edge 3D printing technology. The UltraCraft Reflex marks a significant milestone in HeyGears' ongoing mission to make high-quality 3D printing solutions available to creators and makers around the world.

